Gallery Z’s ArtMobile Moby to Tour Festivals Across RI

Gallery Z’ s ArtMobile, “Moby,” is set to go back on the road during the month of May and June at various festivals across the state.

“This traveling art gallery’s mission is to present artworks, handicrafts, and more into communities and neighborhoods where art hasn’t been easily accessible,” said Gallery Z in their press release.

The ArtMobile is available to schedule to bring to public and private schools, libraries, college campuses, nursing homes, fundraisers, festivals and other sites.

The Schedule

On May 5, the ArtMobile will be at The EyeSky Arts Festival, held from 10am-5pm at the Bristol Town Common, High St., in Bristol.

The festival will feature live music and poets, local and youth artists hosting tables to sell their art, and live performance art.

On May 14, the ArtMobile will be at an event hosted by Leandra Velez at The Met High School’s black box in Providence from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From June 7 to June 10, the ArtMobile will be at PVDFest in downtown Providence.

The Artmobile will be there from around noon to 9 p.m. displaying and selling work from Gallery Z’s extensive art collection and handmade Armenian and other international handicrafts and gifts.

