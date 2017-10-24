Gallery Z to Host Affordable Art Exhibit Starting November 2

Gallery Z on Federal Hill is set to host an Affordable Art exhibit.

The exhibit will run from Thursday, November 2 through Saturday, December 23 with receptions on November 16 and December 21 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Exhibit

The exhibit will feature over 400 locally, nationally or internationally known artists from the director’s own collection.

Art that will be exhibited includes paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, assemblages, glass, pottery, lithographs and handmade jewelry.

Two-dimensional works will exhibit a wide variety of subject matter – still lifes, studies, portraits, landscapes/seascapes/cityscapes, abstracts, figuratives, geometrics.

“Visitors will be able to find a distinctive, one-of-a-kind but highly affordable gift for anyone and everyone on their holiday lists.,” said Gallery Z in their press release.

Gallery Z

Established in 2001, Gallery Z is in its 17th year of providing a center for experiencing fine art on Federal Hill.

The Gallery hosts a free opening reception for the current exhibit every third Thursday of the month, 12 months a year.

Gallery Z Hours: Wed. 12 to 6 p.m., Thurs thru Sat 12 noon to 8 p.m., Sun. 12 to 6 p.m., and by appt. or chance.

