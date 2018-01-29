Gallery Z to Celebrate 18 Years With Exhibit Featuring Over 400 Artists

Gallery Z on Federal Hill will celebrate their 18 year anniversary with its newest exhibit titled “From the Collections of Gallery Z.”

An opening reception for the February show will take place on Thursday, February 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Exhibit

The exhibit will feature more than 400 locally, nationally and internationally known fine artists.

The exhibit will include original works in varying motifs, from still lifes, studies and portraits to landscapes, waterscapes, cityscapes and streetscapes, and in multiple contemporary styles - figuratives, geometrics, abstracts.

Additionally, glass, pottery, sculpture, assemblages, limited-edition prints and intricate handmade fine jewelry on display are by local artists.

Gallery Z’s featured artist in the month of February is Marty McCorkle.

McCorkle is known for his distinctive deconstructive style of painting, in which he digitally manipulates his photos into oils on canvas, a marriage of digital technology and traditional painting.

His work is also renowned for his individualistic and color-laden depictions of the dynamic perspective of the deconstructed human figure and the lush colors of the South Seas.

It is in collections worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Fiji, United Arab Emirates, UK, France, Italy. Marty resides in the Philippines.

