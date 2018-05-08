Gallery Z Set to Host “The Art of Fashion” Exhibit

Gallery Z on Federal Hill in Providence is set to present their exhibit “The Art of Fashion” for the second year in a row.

The exhibit will open on Wednesday, May 9 and run through Sunday, June 3 with a live runway show on May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The exhibit will consist of the following artists:

Chrissy Bulakites, in the exhibit for the second year, was born in a Connecticut forest in June 1989 and works in duality and contradiction as a proud Gemini. Digital photography and mixed media address social issues such as body image, gender identity and race. Chrissy resides in Boston, where she has a commercial photography business.

Christina Pezza is an iconic 27-yr-old RI- born tattoo artist creating whimsical stylized designs, who shares a similar aesthetic with Melissa’s Cosmic Unicornz.

Joselyne “Jawz” Ortega is renowned in the world of hair art. Specializing in natural hair care, braiding techniques and protective styling, she has gained celebrity clientele, from the Boston Celtics to the Boston Red Sox. In 2017, her ‘ByJawz’ hairstyling business was featured in the Boston Herald and Man Magazine, when her Boston Celtics shamrock clover braid made ‘Jawz’ drop all over the internet. Jawz is making four custom wigs for this exhibit.

Julia Csekö, a conceptual artist and curator born in Colorado, raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, moved to Boston to pursue an MFA at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts and Tufts University. She is the recipient of a 2016 Walter Feldman Fellowship from the Arts and Business Council of Greater Boston, leading to her 1st U.S. solo exhibition. She is the Arts Program Coordinator at Villa Victoria Center for the Arts (IBA Boston), implementing an exhibitions program at La Galleria showcasing contemporary artists of Latin American heritage. She has been selected for the MASS MoCA residency for this May, to explore her multi-disciplinary practice as sculptor, painter, and performer.

MALLGOTHTRASH is a brand created by Britteny Monty, a designer who never outgrew her teenage angst. MALLGOTHTRASH combines a little heavy music, a little Satan, and a little bit of Lisa Frank, and aims to set no stylistic limitations or directions. Britteny creates clothing and accessories for fashion rebels, and embraces the true trash lifestyle.

Woody (Matthew Wood) is a Northeastern student, photographer and a veteran.

Melissa Thyden, of Sutton, MA, and now East Boston, is curator of both this exhibit and the fashion show, and an artist, fashion designer and fun-loving space girl inspired by unicorns, mermaids, rainbows, the pop culture of her youth and particularly, music. She studied illustration with a fashion focus at UMass Dartmouth.

