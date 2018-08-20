Gallery Z Announces September’s Featured Artists for “Celebrating All Things Italian” Exhibit

Gallery Z has announced that Anthony Tomaselli and Sal Mancini will be the featured artists in the month of the September for the “Celebrating All Things Italian” exhibit.

The exhibit will host an opening reception on Thursday, September 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exhibit runs through Sunday, October 14.

About the Artists

Tomaselli is a native Rhode Islander who has spent all but three months of his life here.

He is well known throughout the Northeast for conveying the essence of iconic local and regional scenes and settings, to conjure a viewer’s own recollection of a place.

From a recognizable street or historic building, to a rowboat placid in a cove, to a lone figure walking under an umbrella in the rain, Anthony imparts the feeling, the light and the impression of a captured moment in his richly textured oil paintings.

He has a degree in Painting from RI College, where a painting studio is named after him, and pursued extended studies in Architectural design at The Boston Architectural Center.

Tomaselli has the honor of having the studio in the historic Fleur de Lys building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, at the Providence Art Club, one of the oldest artist organizations in the country, where he also teaches painting classes and workshops.

He is the recipient of a long list of painting awards and has been featured on TV and in regional publications.

Mancini is a world-renowned fine art photographer and recipient of numerous grants, commissions, and awards, including Italy's highest prize in photography.

His works are in an extensive list of books, magazines, catalogs, and collections, including the Smithsonian Institute, Boston Museum of Fine Arts, DeCordova Museum, Peabody Museum & Fogg Art Museum/Harvard University, Brooklyn Museum of Art and many more.

