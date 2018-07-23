Gallery Z Announces Newest Exhibit “Celebrating All Things Italian”

Gallery Z on Federal Hill has announced its newest exhibit titled “Celebrating All Things Italian.

“Complementing the delightful and nostalgic Italian atmosphere on Federal Hill, Providence, Gallery Z is showcasing paintings and fine art photographs of Italian scenes and settings during this exhibit, along with fine art by several established local and regional contemporary Italian-American artists,” said Gallery Z in their press release.

The exhibit runs from Wednesday, August 1 through Sunday, October 14.

The Exhibit

Local artist Lee Chabot is August’s featured artist.

Chabot is recognized for his unique semi-abstract and abstract-expressionistic style in which intricate geometrical arrangements convey perspective within two-dimensional space.

Through applications of brush and palette knife, complexities of line intersect in planes of bold, rich color to depict his impressions of cultural landscapes.

Chabot will be exhibiting some of his semi-abstract paintings of Italian cityscapes and special places.

His art has been exhibited in the Signature Gallery, Laguna Beach, CA, Gallery 822, Santa Fe, NM, Agora Gallery, NYC, Artblend Gallery, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Art Hamptons, Bridgehampton, NY and the Providence Art Club.

His works have been reviewed in American Art Collector, Artscope, ARTisSpectrum and in international publications and can be found in private collections worldwide.

Other Artists on Display

Additionally, artworks will be on display by other established local and regional contemporary Italian-American artists or artists depicting scenes of Italy.

These include Stephan Brigidi, Linda Di Frenna, Judith Ferrara, Angelo Marinosci, Jr., Sandra DeSano Pezzullo, Michael Sherman, Anthony Tomaselli and more.

