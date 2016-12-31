video: Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge Set for New Year’s Day
Saturday, December 31, 2016
The 6th Annual Frozen Clam Dip and Obstaplunge to benefit the Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership is set for noon time on New Year’s Day.
The event offers a variety of plunges into Narragansett Bay, ranging from a traditional dip to two shoreline obstacle courses at Goddard Memorial State Park Beach.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership.
The plunge also kicks off the Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership’s celebration of National Mentoring Month.
See the video of last year’s event below.
Related Slideshow: 25 Ways to Get Into the Holiday Spirit - 2016
A Festivus for the Rest of Us
You must watch the Festivus episode of Seinfeld, it is one of the most famous episodes of the entire series.
Laughter is the best medicine, after all.
When you finish the episode, be sure to celebrate Festivus on December 23.
Happy Festivus!
PHOTO: Matt Keef/Flickr
See a Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep
A Christmas Carol is arguably the most famous Christmas play there is and Trinity Rep puts on a great performance year in and year out.
Get into the holiday spirit by seeing this classic play.
Don't make us send the three ghosts to your home.
Try a New Holiday Cocktail
Branch out your holiday cocktails -- eggnog is fine, but have you tried a Blue Xmas Margarita or a Chocolate Martini?
For some cool new holiday cocktail ideas, click here.
PHOTO: Corner Perk Cafe/Flickr
Watch Holiday Classics on TV
Tis the time of year when some of the best movies are back on television, holiday movies.
Be sure to check our local listings for movies such as Miracle on 34th Street, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Rudolph and other timeless classics.
Then grab a big bowl of popcorn or any other favorite snack and enjoy.
Find New Cookie Recipes
Cookies are big part of the holidays, whether you are leaving them for Santa or eating them yourself.
While it's perfectly fine to use your favorite cookie recipes, be sure to try some new recipes as well.
Need some ideas? Check out the links below
100 Best Holiday Cookie Recipes
PHOTO: Troy Tolley/Flickr
Go Ice Skating at the Newport Skating Center
The Newport Skating Center is open for another season and what's better than skating and seeing Newport at the time?
If that is not enough, go old fashioned and skate on a frozen pond.
Host a Gift Wrapping Competition With Friends
One of the most painful parts of the holidays is wrapping gifts, especially if there are a lot of them.
Invite some friends over and have a gift wrapping competition. Be sure to make some cookies and beverages while you are at it.
PHOTO: intellichick/Flickr
Visit Borrelli's Christmas Tree Farm
The Christmas season can't begin without a Christmas tree and Borrelli's has just the trees for you.
Start your Christmas tree shopping now and get into the holiday spirit.
PHOTO: Flickr
Give Money to Salvation Army
Throw some money in the Salvation Army kettle. Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings. The person who stands outside ringing the bell is often there for long hours.
Even if it's just some change, smile at them and wish them a happy holiday.
PHOTO: j_lai/ Flickr
Shop Local at AC Jewelers
Stay away from those big national chains and go to the local stores like AC Jewelers and get what you need for the holidays.
Shop local this holiday season.
Give to Those in Need
From giving trees at churches to Big Brothers Big Sisters as well as many other great organizations, there are plenty of families in the community that could use your help to put a present or two under the tree for a child who might not otherwise get one.
See 50 Ways to Give This Holiday Season Here
New Holiday Recipes
Try new holiday recipes for the meal.Traditional turkey, ham, stuffing, and sides are good, but why not try something fun?
Click here for some cool holiday recipes.
Or for an even more extensive list of ideas, click here.
Related Articles
- 39th Annual Penguin Plunge to be Held on New Years Day
- The Cellar: High-End Bubbles for New Years
- Best Restaurants for New Year’s Eve
- The Cellar: Sparkling Wines for New Year’s Eve
- SUCCEED WITH STYLE: New Year’s Resolutions
- Best Places to Eat + Drink in RI on New Year’s Eve
- 8 Great New Year’s Eve Parties
- Rhode Island’s New Year’s Resolutions
- Great Looks for New Year’s Eve
- 12 Great Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve
- 6 Ways to Feel Fitter on New Year’s Day
- The Cellar: Budget Bubbles for New Year’s Eve
- The Cellar: 4 Great Sparkling Wines for New Year’s Eve
- 5 Ways To Look Glamorous on New Year’s Eve
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: New Year’s Eve Dilemmas
- Prov. Fire Fighters Offering Free Rides Home on New Year’s Eve
- GoLocalTV: Hot Spots for New Year’s Eve in RI (UPDATED)
- Little Rhodie Bully Breed Club Hosting Pit Bull Plunge on New Year’s Day
- New Year’s Resolutions for Dan Hurley and URI Basketball
- RI’s Best New Year’s Eve Parties
- DON’T MISS: The 38th Annual Penguin Plunge on New Year’s Day
- 40th Annual Penguin Plunge Benefiting Special Olympics RI Set for New Year’s Day
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It