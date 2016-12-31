video: Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge Set for New Year’s Day

The 6th Annual Frozen Clam Dip and Obstaplunge to benefit the Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership is set for noon time on New Year’s Day.

The event offers a variety of plunges into Narragansett Bay, ranging from a traditional dip to two shoreline obstacle courses at Goddard Memorial State Park Beach.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership.

The plunge also kicks off the Rhode Island Mentoring Partnership’s celebration of National Mentoring Month.

See the video of last year’s event below.

