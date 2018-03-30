Friday on LIVE: The Billy Harpin Band Performs, Trinity Rep’s Parrish, & Political Strategist Vargas

Billy Harpin, Arthur Delfina, and Amanda Loffredo are three friends from Foster, who formed The Billy Harpin Band in 2015.

When it comes to original material, Harpin says they pull inspiration from all of their varying backgrounds, which includes a mutual love of classic rock. The three will perform original music in The Alex and Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE at 2 p.m.

‎Executive Director of Trinity Repertory Company Tom Parrish joins LIVE Friday to talk about the 2018-19 season and the upcoming Pell Awards Gala.

Writer, Taylor M. Polites will talk about the art of creating characters in advance to upcoming Goat Hill Writers spring seminar series.

United States Army combat veteran Paul Kandarian Jr. shares his recovery story on Friday’s LIVE.

The Combat Infantryman Badge award winner will talk about fighting the stigma of both combat veterans and recovering addicts. He’ll also talk about his role public speaking and educating others about the opioid epidemic with Creating Outreach About Addiction Support Together.

News and politics starts at 4 p.m.

Rhode Island's leading Latino Republican Luis Vargas and GoLocal columnist Bob Whitcomb join Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE to discuss the latest in news and politics.

