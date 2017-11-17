Friday on LIVE: RI Young Republicans Sullivan, Resource Recovery RI’s Noiseux
Friday, November 17, 2017
According to the EPA, on average, Americans produce 25 percent more trash in the period between Thanksgiving and New Years. Krystal Noiseux with Resource Recovery Rhode Island will give us easy strategies to reduce the amount of waste we create over the holiday season.
As part of Women’s Entrepreneurship week, we’ll talk to the business owner, Willa Kammerer of Firestarter Interactive. She’ll talk about creating a collaborative agency and succeeding in a digital world.
News and Politics Start at 4:00 p.m.
Starting at 4 p.m. News Editor Kate Nagle kicks off the hour with news and politics.
A Wish Come True grants wishes to children who have life-threatening illnesses and live in Rhode Island or Southeastern Massachusetts. Lori Francisco, President of A Wish Come True will talk about their Giving Tuesday Campaign.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
