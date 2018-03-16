Friday on LIVE: Pop Singer King in The Lounge, Bristol Oyster Bar’s Sebring & A&J Bakery’s Hitzeman

Singer, songwriter, dancer, and designer Olivia King performs her new single “Top Down” live in the Alex and Ani Lounge at 2 p.m. Friday.

After her performance in the Alex and Ani Lounge, King joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE at 3 p.m. to talk about the creation of her new single and recently signing with Sony Records.

Owner of Bristol Oyster Bar Pete Sebring joins LIVE to talk about the aquaculture business in Rhode Island and how you can support it. He’ll also talk about the restaurant's “March Madness” event cumulating with the “Championshuck”.

Gearing up for St. Joseph’s Day Amy Hitzemann, owner of A&J Bakery talk about their allergen-friendly products—including zeppoles. She’ll also showcase the bakery’s new line of vegan pastries.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

News Editor Kate Nagle breaks down the latest in news and politics starting at 4 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.