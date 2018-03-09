Friday on LIVE: Journalist Crouse, SCLT’s DeVos, & Vintage Pet Rescue

New York Times reporter Karen Crouse joins Molly O’Brien to talk about her first book “Norwich; One Tiny Vermont Town’s Secret to Happiness and Excellence” on Friday’s GoLocal LIVE.

Norwich is a small town in Vermont that for the past thirty years has sent an athlete to almost every Winter Olympics.

Crouse will talk about the secret to the town's success, and about her recent trip to the 2018 Winter Games.

Vintage Pet Rescue is a senior animal retirement/hospice home in Rhode Island. Founder Kristen Peralta joins LIVE to talk about the rescue’s mission and the importance of long-term care of pets. Stay tuned for a special visit from Vintage Pet Rescue resident, Stevie Wonder.

As part of National Nutrition Month, Southside Community Land Trust Executive Director Margaret DeVos joins LIVE to talk about building a sustainable and fair local food system in Rhode Island. She’ll also talk about programs and resources within their network.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

News Editor Kate Nagle breaks down the latest in news and politics starting at 4 p.m.



