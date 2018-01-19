Friday on LIVE: Hobson of the ILLUSIONISTS, James-Gómez of RI for Community & Justice

Jeff Hobson from THE ILLUSIONISTS - Live from Broadway, joins GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on LIVE Friday to talk about the upcoming performances of the comical, stunt-filled, magic show at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Hobson, who is “The Trickster” among the five ILLUSIONISTS, is known for his humor and showmanship. Some of his credits include Stage Magician of the Year award from the Magic Castle in Hollywood, California, and Best Comedy Magic award from the International Magic Awards Association. The World Magic Awards acknowledged Hobson’s role as star and producer with Best Magic Review for the critically acclaimed Carnival of Wonders show.

Lifestyle starts at 3 p.m.

Andrea James-Gómez, Program and Youth Director of the Rhode Island for Community and Justice (RICJ) joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE to talk about her work RICJ’s diversity, inclusion, and cultural competence training program. The organization just moved into a new building and will be holding an open house soon.

Vanessa Volz, Executive Director of the Sojourner House joins LIVE to talk about the recent recognition the organization received becoming one of only four organizations nationwide selected to receive the 2017 Mary Byron Celebrating Solutions award for their work as a comprehensive anti-violence agency.

The award letter noted, “Sojourner House’s LGBTQ advocacy and education program’s efforts to break the cycle of intimate partner violence served as a model for the nation, and the award is a small gift of thanks for [their] exemplary work.”

As brutal cold weather took hold in the Northeast late December and early January, Crossroads Rhode Island was working hard preparing the emergency shelters they operate year round in Rhode Island. Chief Operating Officer of Crossroads Rhode Island, Michelle Wilcox joins LIVE to talk about Crossroads RI cold weather response plan, and she'll discuss solutions to homelessness.

