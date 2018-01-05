Friday on LIVE: Environmentalist Spalding & Prov City Council President Salvatore

Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator of the New England region, Curtis Spalding, joins Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien on LIVE Thursday to talk about advancing a clean future in New England.

Before serving under President Barack Obama at the EPA, Spalding spent 18 at Save the Bay. He’ll talk about where we are today with sustainable development and health of the bay. Currently, Spalding is a professor of the practice of environment and society at the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society.

Community liaison of COAAST (Creating Outreach About Addiction Support Together) Paul Kandarian will talk about his experience with addiction and the impact it can have on a family. He’ll talk about his work with COAAST and the play "Four Legs to Stand On,"that will be part of the free Department of Health event on January 15.

Local author-illustrator Jeanette Bradley joins LIVE to showcase her debut children’s book, “LOVE, MAMA.” She’ll talk about her earlier career as an urban planner, and how she left it all to study children’s book illustration.



In his first LIVE interview with GoLocalProv since becoming Providence City Council President, David Salvatore will talk about taking the helm in 2018.

He’ll discuss top priorities for the City of Providence in 2018, the budget and more.

Also, don’t miss insight from GoLocal columnist Bob Whitcomb.

