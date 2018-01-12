Friday on LIVE: Emerge Political Director Gholar & Kreger of Luluna Kombucha

On Friday’s GoLocal LIVE Emerge America Political Director A’shanti Gholar talks to Molly O’Brien about the growing number of women who are running for office nationwide.

The mission of Emerge is to increase the number of Democratic women leaders from diverse backgrounds in public office through recruitment, training, and providing a powerful network.

Now almost one year into the Trump administration, Gholar will talk about how they’ve helped grown and build a network of women to run for office at every level.

Prior to Emerge, Gholar served as the National Deputy Director of Community Engagement and Director of African American Engagement for the Democratic National Committee.

She also served as a political appointee in the Obama Administration at the U.S. Department of Labor and as the Director of Public Engagement for the 2012 Democratic National Convention Committee.

Luluna Kombucha is Rhode Island’s first kombucha producer. Lucy Kreger, co-founder of Luluna joins LIVE to talk about the organic beverage and what her tiny-batch brewing process is like.

She’ll discuss what its like to be a growing business in Pawtucket and how to get the most health benefits from the tea-based drink.

As part of GoLocal’s A Guide to Forever, Suzanne Komari, owner of ESTÉE Bridal joins live to go over five things you need to know when picking out your wedding dress. She’ll talk about inspiration, seasonal influence, budget, and more.

News and Politics start at 4 p.m.

News Editor Kate Nagle will talk about the biggest local and national stories that impact you.

Watch or listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

