Friday on LIVE: Comedian Mencia and Nutritionist Mulligan

Comedian Carlos Mencia joins Molly O’Brien in-studio Friday on LIVE to talk about his upcoming New Year’s Eve Weekend Special at the Comedy Connection.

Mencia, well known for his show Comedy Central show “Mind of Mencia,” also appeared on “In Living Color,” “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Moesha” and “MADtv.”

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Katie Mulligan, the owner of WellFamily Nutrition Coaching will go over plant-based diets. She’ll break down different plant-based eating systems and help you make sure you’re getting enough nutrients.

We’ll speak with Bennett Thompson, United Way and GoLocal’s next Emerging Leader. Thompson is a Medicare Sales Consultant with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

Find out What Thompson does in the community to make him an Emerging Leader.

GoLocal LIVE, watch or listen 3-4 p.m.

