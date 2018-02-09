Friday on LIVE: Beer On Earth, The Providence Flea, & Whitcomb

Paul DiBiase and Adam Henderson began their beer brewing journey with a 30-quart stockpot from Ocean State Job Lot.

The two longtime home brewers and craft beer enthusiasts have come a long way since then, and on Friday’s LIVE, DiBiase talks to Molly O’Brien about their new venture, Beer On Earth, the new brewery and taproom opening in North Kingstown.

Aralyse Johnson with The Providence Flea joins LIVE to talk about the Winter Market and Valentine's Flea on February 11 at Hope High School. She’ll talk about the local vendors, vintage goods, and live music you can enjoy at The Flea.

United Way of Rhode Island and GoLocalProv team up to identify emerging leaders in Rhode Island. Friday on LIVE, meet Kevin McGovern our next Emerging Leader.

McGovern has been a member of United Way of Rhode Island’s Young Leaders Circle since 2010. He’ll talk about volunteering within the community and his work as President of the Exeter Town Council.

