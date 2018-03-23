Friday on LIVE: Banjo Play Mick Performs, Dermatologist Dr. Weinstock & RISP Trooper O’Neil

When a guitar feels too bulky and a mandolin feels too tiny, Rhode Island musician Kate Mick says a banjo feels just right.

Songwriter and banjo player Kate Mick recorded her first album "Undertow" in December of 2016 at The Galactic Theatre in Warren, RI. Mick is also a member of the Providence-based band, The Swampbirds. She’ll perform three original songs in The Alex and Ani Lounge at 2 p.m. Friday.



Dr. Martin A. Weinstock, a professor of dermatology in the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and chief of dermatology at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center joins LIVE to talk about the results of a new clinical trial where veterans showed a 75 percent reduction in the risk of needing surgery to treat a squamous cell carcinoma after using a skin cream.



Thirteen-year veteran of the Rhode Island State Police Trooper Daniel O’Neil joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE Friday to talk about his experience working on the K9 and Crisis Negotiation Units. He’ll talk about his partner Ruby, a 7-year-old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie, who was once deemed “unadoptable” and is now up for an American Humane Hero Dog Award.

United Way of Rhode Island and GoLocalProv have teamed up identifying some of the emerging leaders in Rhode Island. Meet United Way and GoLocalProv’s next Emerging Leader Kyle Bennett.



News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

Tom Aquino with Hope High School Alums joins News Editor Kate Nagle at 4 p.m. speaking about the fundraising effort to fix the school’s auditorium.



