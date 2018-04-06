Friday on LIVE: Alt-Rock Musician Alves, Let’s Read RI’s Becker & Children’s Friend Caprio

“My music is inspired by the moments that I don't wish to lose,” musician Dave Alves says.

As a member of the bands Crooks & Scourge and The Mad Clatter, Alves has been a regular on the Boston, Providence and New Bedford Music scenes. On Friday Alves will perform original music in The Alex and Ani Lounge as a solo artist at 2 p.m.

Lifestyle starts at 3 p.m.

Jordan Becker founder of Let’s Read RI joins LIVE to talk about the nonprofit literacy organization. He’ll talk about their 21+ Spelling Bee fundraiser coming up later this month.

Brown Space Engineering’s Jacob Leiken joins LIVE to talk about making space more accessible. The group just finished work on EQUiSat, the CubeSatellite that’s going to the International Space Station which is scheduled to launch on May 9.

Cynthia Navarro with Puerto Rican Professionals Association of RI joins LIVE to talk about their first Informational Fair for families displaced by hurricanes Irma and María.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

David Caprio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Children's Friend joins News Editor Kate Nagle starting at 4 p.m.

Claudia Merandi will talk about the ”Don't Punish the Pain" Rally, Alan Gianfrancesco will talk about restoring Lizzie Borden furniture and GoLocal Columnist Bob Whitcomb discusses the latest in news and politics on LIVE.



