Free Historic Film Festival “Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour” to be Held at Brown

The fifth edition of "Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour" (Rediscovered Cinema on Tour) will take place March 15-18 in the Martinos Auditorium of Brown University’s Granoff Center for the Creative Arts at 154 Angell Street.

The event is a free public film festival featuring recently restored classic and silent films.

The Festival

Brown’s Italian Studies Department will present masterpieces by Italian directors Michelangelo Antonioni and Dino Risi; Mauritanian director Med Hondo; a long-lost silent film from 1918 directed by Augusto Genina as well as a documentary about Antonioni’s “Blow-up” by Valentina Agostinis.

Before each night’s screening, audience members will be treated to free samples of gelato in flavors inspired by the films, created by master gelato maker Giovanni Figliomeni of the legendary "Il Gelatauro" ice cream shop in Bologna, Italy.

All screenings are free and open to the public, and faculty from Brown and Providence College as well as the coordinator of the festival for Cineteca di Bologna will introduce the films and host post-screening discussions.

