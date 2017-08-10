Foo Fest Announces 2017 Music & Entertainment Schedule

Foo Fest 2017 has announced their music and entertainment schedule.

Foo Fest is set to take place on Saturday, August 12 from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and feature music, art, performances, kids and family friendly events and much more.

Tickets for the event are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of. Kids under 10 are free.

Foo Fest is AS220's annual summer block party, held outdoors and inside on Empire Street in Providence, highlighting the incredible arts, music, creative, and cultural scene brewing in Providence,

AS220 has been hosting an annual celebration under the name of Foo Fest, or Fool's Ball, since 1995.

Events for all ages include, La Feria in the Black Box Theatre from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., making bird masks from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Empire Street and annual Foo-Topia parade starting at 5:30 p.m.

HERE'S THE STAGE SCHEDULE

INDOOR STAGE

1 PM – THE DAILY NOTE 401

2 PM – LADY QUEEN PARADISE

3 PM – CREAMER

4:30 PM – GOON PLANET

5:30 PM – NEUTRINOS!

6:30 PM – QUEEN ELEPHANTINE

7:30 PM – LIFERS

8:30 PM – HAIRSPRAY QUEEN

9:30 PM – FUNERAL CONE

10:30 PM – HELL BENT

OUTDOOR STAGE

1 PM – EDGAR CLINKS

2 PM – BELLEROPHON

3 PM – D. VALOR & PYREX LEX

4 PM – HOTT BOYZ

5 PM – JODI JOLT AND THE VOLT

6 PM – MINIBEAST

7 PM – ZUKREWE

8 PM – THE FUNK UNDERGROUND

9 PM – MIDRIFFS

10 PM – CAKES DA KILLA

11:15 PM – ANNIE B FRANK TWERK OFF

11:45 PM – LIGHTNING BOLT

