Flickers’ RI Film Festival Announces Grand Prize Winners

The Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival has announced the award winners for its 36th-anniversary celebration.

The awards ceremony was held at The Metcalf Auditorium in Providence.

"Splendiferous is the word which best conjures the week that was the 2018 Rhode Island International Film Festival. From the spectacular opening night of packed guests and a variety of cinematic delicacies at the palatial Providence Performing Arts Center to hundreds of international filmmakers hugging out their new friendships at the emotional awards ceremony at the RISD Museum Metcalf Center, this festival is truly one the globe's greatest treasures. On behalf of the State of a Rhode Island and our local film community, I want to congratulate Executive Director George T. Marshall for his perseverance and vision and Shawn Quirk for his tasteful programming along with the professional staff of volunteers and supporters who make the Rhode Island International Film Festival world-renowned, and home of film exploration with heart,” said executive director Steven Feinberg.

Award Winners

The 2018 grand prize short film winners that will become the Festival’s nominees fo Academy Award consideration are:

LIVE ACTION SHORT: “Marguerite,” Directed by: Marianne Farley, Canada, 2017.

“Marguerite,” is the story of an aging woman and her nurse who develop a friendship that inspires her to unearth unacknowledged longing and thus help her make peace with her past.

ANIMATED SHORT: “One Small Step” | Directed by: Bobby Pontillas | China/USA, 2018.

“One Small Step” is an animation that tells the story of an ambitious young girl who aspires to be an astronaut with the support of her humble father.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT: “Father K” | Directed by: Judd Ehrlich | USA, 2018.

The story concerns Palestinian Lutheran Pastor Khader El-Yateem who decides to become NYC’s first Arab-American elected official and the political establishment writes off his candidacy as a fantasy. But they underestimate “Father K”, who's determined to unite Bay Ridge, the conservative Brooklyn neighborhood he calls home that is also the heart of the city’s Middle Eastern community. As Father K’s trailblazing campaign picks up steam, he must confront the harsh realities of electoral politics while trying to hold onto the optimism and hope that made his unlikely candidacy possible.

Rhode Island Film Festival 2018

This year’s festival ran from August 7 to August 12.

Venues were located across the state of Rhode Island – from Newport, Tiverton, Narragansett, North Kingstown, Woonsocket to Warwick -- with the capital city Providence serving as the hub for the film-centric activities.

Over the six-day period, the Festival screened 295 films that included 84 World/United States Premieres from 48 countries including Denmark, Israel, Bosnia, Georgia (the country), Hungary, Australia, Iceland, Iran, Spain, Mexico, India, Italy, France, Ecuador and 34 states in the US.

“This year, we received an incredible number of inspiring and thought-provoking international films. The talent of the filmmakers who shared their work with us was inspiring and blew us away. Storytelling through the film medium has shown us that we are witnessing a true global Renaissance in the arts. It is a distinct honor to be able to share these groundbreaking films with our audiences,” added Shawn Quirk, RIIFF’s Program Director.

Out of nearly 300 films screening at RIIFF, 193 were created by female writers, directors and producers. That number translates to 65% of all the films at this year’s Festival had a woman at the helm.

