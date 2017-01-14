Fit For Life: Yes, You Can!

As an adult, two words should never leave your mouth again - and those two words are “I can’t”. When you are a child, those words are acceptable because you are limited to what you can and can’t do. Want to go to a movie? I can’t; I’m being grounded. Come over to my house for a play date. I can’t. My parents are busy, and I don’t have a ride. Have a piece of cake. I can’t, my parents are responsible, and they don’t let me eat sugar. Let’s talk on the phone tonight. I can’t, I need to do my homework.

As a child we had limitations placed on us by our parents and adults that supervised us, but as an adult, the only limitations we have are the ones we fabricate in our heads, and place on ourselves. In most cases we can do whatever we want, but we don’t due to self-limiting beliefs we carry around inside of us. So the words “I can’t” should not be part of an adult’s vocabulary.



Let me give you some examples.

Want to go to a movie tonight? Now, everyone has the ability to achieve this task, so instead of saying - I can’t - some other options may be phrases like I already made another plan, or I’m tired and need to get to bed, or no, I have something better to do, or I don’t want to go. These are more truthful answers to this particular question.



We have a meeting tonight at 6, are you still going? If this was planned and you say I can’t you need to immediately change your tune and say, I was going to, but something more important came up, and I am doing that instead. Because as adults, we all have the power to dictate how we spend our time.



I can’t be a millionaire can be translated by saying: I am not willing to work the long hours, take chances, or step out of my comfort zone in order to do so. We all have the ability to achieve success and financial stability, but many of us are going about it the wrong way. When you see someone who’s super successful and you tell them I wish I was like you - you need to step back and think about what you are wishing for. Success comes with a price, and not everyone is willing to pay that price.



Now let’s move on to the fitness spectrum.

I can’t seem to lose weight. Now here’s where I tend to lose my cool. When someone says this to me, I instantly want to say Yes you can, but you need to stop eating garbage food, and devote yourself to a regular fitness and training program. You see, the first thing I tell any client that walks through my door is you need to adopt a positive mindset and that all the training and nutrition will not work until you do so. As a matter of fact, I do not allow the words I can’t to be spoken in my facility because we all have the ability to live a fit and healthy lifestyle, but we have to adopt a few good habits first. It’s actually pretty easy.



There are four components to healthy living.

1. Eat real food. Stay away from processed man-made garbage, and eat what mother nature intended for us to est.

2. Hydrate with clean water. Every cell in our bodies require water to thrive, so drink 1/2 of your bodyweight in ounces of water daily, and you are good.

3. Sleep. You need rest to regenerate and repair muscle tissue, so get to bed on time and get your 8 hours nightly.

4. Move. At Providence Fit Body Bootcamp, we run 30 minute sessions all day long, so you have plenty of opportunity to squeeze a workout into your busy day.



YES, YOU CAN!

Folks, as adult humans, there isn’t anything we can’t do. It takes a bit of programming, and a lot of positive mindset, that can take time, but by implementing small positive daily habits, you will take more and more steps towards the big goal. Start today and incorporate the habit of NOT saying I can’t during your daily routine. This is your first step to success in any arena. Once you lose the self-doubt, and cop out statements, you will put yourself on that path to positivity.





Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one!