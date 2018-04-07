Fit For Life: When It’s Cold & Rainy It Gets You to the Gym

It will also get you there on nice sunny days, when you want to be outside playing

When you are tired and un-motivated, it helps you put on your sneakers and jacket.



It even helps you say no to a second helping of food, sugary snack, or that second cocktail at night.

It is to me the most important part of human nature, it dictates who we are, and defines our character and what we can become.

Without it we will never reach our goals, or be effective in any area of our lives.

Without it you will never achieve greatness, and become mediocre at best throughout your lifetime.

The topic being described is discipline.

The ones with the most are obvious because they achieve a higher level of greatness.

I always tell my members that even though they took the first step towards their fitness journey, I can't help them unless they supply some discipline.

I am only with an individual 2-3 hours a week. Out of 168 total hours, that is not enough to make a difference unless I can get in their heads and convince them to exercise discipline.

Most people think that getting people fit and healthy requires a ton of knowledge about exercises and body parts, but thats not the most important component. It IS important, but not as important as getting people to be consistent and disciplined. Thats more psychological than physical. Anyone can create a great workout. Just go on youtube. But getting someone to actually do it consistently is the hardest and most important part.

Some like the gym to socialize, and some actually like to workout, others hate exercise altogether, but still, endure the misery because they know that it is beneficial. These are the folks with the most discipline.

There are all different levels and examples of self-discipline.

Not only is it important to help improve our physical appearance it is necessary for our national security.

What would our military be without it? It would be non-existent, because it takes serious discipline to make that type of sacrifice.

Professional sports wouldn’t exist either because it takes an extreme level of dedication and discipline to reach that level.

Here is the official definition and decide if it applies to you.

Discipline dis·ci·pline (ds-pln)n.

1. Training expected to produce a specific character or pattern of behavior, especially training that produces moral or mental improvement.

2. Controlled behavior resulting from disciplinary training; self-control.

a. Control obtained by enforcing compliance or order.

b. A systematic method to obtain obedience: a military discipline.

3.A branch of knowledge or teaching.

discipline [ˈdɪsɪplɪn]

n

1. training or conditions imposed for the improvement of physical powers, self-control, etc.

2. (Social Science / Education) systematic training in obedience to regulations and authority

3. the state of improved behaviour, etc., resulting from such training or conditions

5. a system of rules for behaviour, methods of practice, etc.

6. (Social Science / Education) a branch of learning or instruction

1. to improve or attempt to improve the behaviour, orderliness, etc., of by training, conditions, or rules



We as humans all have different levels of self-discipline.

It is important or should I say imperative to have a high level in order to be fit and healthy, due to all the obstacles we face in life.

Bad food, distractions, heavy workloads, and families are all things that could easily get in your way if you don’t have enough discipline to overcome these obstacles.

It takes even more discipline to be successful in business, because you need to operate a high level of efficiency every day.

It takes years of doing the things that need to be done or matter most, and avoiding instant gratification of doing the things you like to do in order to succeed.

You can acquire more of it if you practice or exercise it by setting small attainable goals, then progress on to bigger and more important ones.

It also helps if you have a coach that can hold you accountable when your discipline diminishes, or you go through phases and let yourself get off course.

I happen to have a lot of discipline when it comes to keeping myself fit and healthy, but in business, I lack the discipline needed to become successful. I, however, recognize this, and am relentlessly working on improving my entrepreneurial discipline. I make lists, take courses, and force myself to do the things I don’t like doing in order to grow my business and become more successful.

We are all works in progress and all have a lot of room for improvement, but the only way to improve is to practice and work towards the goals we are trying to achieve. When you practice day in and day out, you develop the discipline to succeed at whatever you set your mind to.

Committed to your health and fitness,

Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one.