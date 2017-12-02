Fit For Life: Unleash Your Potential…

I started working out at 19 years-old when a good friend told me I was skinny and needed to start lifting weights. After that, it became an obsession. It wasn't until a few years later, and I was going down the path to trouble in my life, that I made it my occupation. This helped me turn my life around, and I never looked back.

These words, first written four years ago are on the back cover of my new book, “Unleash Your Potential”. My shipment of books came in this week and its debut will be at the 5th Annual RI Authors Expo this Saturday, Dec. 2nd, at Rhodes-on-the-Pawtuxet in Cranston, from 10am to 5pm. I’ve been asked to speak for a few minutes about the book, and I believe I’m the newest author of the Association of RI Authors (ARIA). The event is free, a great opportunity to buy some signed books for holiday gifts, and there will be raffles and even Santa is coming. I’m one of over 135 RI connected authors – from children’s books to romance novels to self-help books – and I hope all my GoLocal readers will come down and we can meet. A signed copy of “Unleash…” makes a pretty cool Christmas and holiday gift – and I’ll be giving away some free passes to Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, too.

My book goes beyond exercise and nutrition and is really a motivational book about unleashing the potential we all have inside of us. Whether that is to have a better career, be a better spouse or member of your family, or friend, or to be healthy and strong and live a long productive life – it’s about being the best you can be at whatever you want to do with the years God has given us on this earth. I hope it’s helpful and I’d love your feedback. See you Saturday!

Exercise happens for a reason…

I started working out to get bigger and look better. When I started in the fitness business 20 years ago, I remember when people would work out to drop a few pounds. Or get ready for beach season. Fast-forward to today and it appears more people start exercising due to high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Sometimes it’s a life or death situation to lose weight and become more fit. Whatever your reason to start or continue to exercise, here are a few more reasons many people don’t know about – but might just inspire you to get started…

Exercise Increases Your Sex Drive.

First, exercise not only makes you feel more desirable, it stimulates blood flow, which releases endorphins that release testosterone and other hormones. Second, you will have a better self-image and that enhancement leads to a greater sex drive. A big part of better sex is feeling sexy. Research shows that people who exercise have an improved body image over people who do not exercise. Being more comfortable with your body leads to better and more relaxed sex.

Exercise Makes You Smarter.

Studies have shown that exercise releases brain chemicals that help with the retention process of new information. The reason for this is when you exercise, your blood pressure and blood flow increases, which in turn shuttles more oxygen through the entire body – brain included. It raises your focus for up to two to three hours afterwards, so it is advisable to work out just before a test or presentation, so you will peak when you perform. On a more scientific level, it makes the hippocampus super active, and when you rev up these neurons, cognitive function improves. This pattern works better with regular exercise, because the benefits can quickly recede. So be regular with your exercise patterns, not hit or miss.

Exercise Aids Indigestion.

If the food we eat doesn’t get digested properly, a whole lot of problems can arise in the body, such as: gastrointestinal issues, acidity, acid reflux, heartburn, constipation, bloating, and even bad breath. This is why healthy digestion is probably the most important element to your health. If you can’t utilize good nutrients, and eliminate bad bacteria, you end up sick, diseased, and overweight. During exercise, your heart rate and breathing increase, thus stimulating muscles that support the digestive tract, which in turn makes it more active and efficient.

So, what will be your reason? Find the motivation that works best for you. If you don’t have the motivation and drive to start it yourself, come to Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, and I will get you going. Working with a coach will get you there more effectively and efficiently. If one of these inspires you to get started, then go with it, but remember, ultimately it is your health that is at stake. And that impacts all the people around you – your spouse or partner, your children, your family. It impacts your ability to earn a living. Being healthy helps you have a positive outlook in life. You're more likely to be happy, in general. We all need to keep moving – the rewards just keep adding up – so, start now, and let me know what motivates you! Leave me a message on Facebook or Twitter….and I’ll share your motivation with others. We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one!

Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one.