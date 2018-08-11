Fit for Life: Making Sacrifices

Making sacrifices:

We have all done it at one time or another. We sometimes do it on a daily basis. Every good person makes sacrifices.

If you have children, your life is a sacrifice. You have to sacrifice most of your time, money, and energy so you can take care of, and insure your child lives a happy, healthy, and productive life.

Everything in a child's life depends on you and the amount of energy you put into their upbringing. If you do not make sacrifices, a problem child will arise, and a lifetime of heartbreak will follow.

If you have elderly parents, or someone in your family gets sick, you will be making many sacrifices in your life to help them, unless you are fortunate enough to afford full-time help. You may even live in a certain place that you don't like being, just to be close with your family, or you may forgo a well-needed vacation, just to attend a friend’s wedding.

These are all examples of the sacrifices we make to please others, the instances that we put someone's needs or happiness before our own.

But the one sacrifice you should not make and, be completely selfish about, is maintaining good health, and taking care of yourself.

This doesn't mean that you will eat quality food and your family eats junk, or that you deprive anyone of the essentials, this means that when it comes to your health, you should be #1.

You can't take care of others unless you can take care of yourself. It's like they tell you on an airplane "put on YOUR oxygen mask first" before you assist someone else. I like this analogy because it correlates well to your own health and fitness, meaning that if you are sick or have many ailments yourself, you can't be too helpful to others.

When I hear my friends say, I do not have time to exercise, because all my time is devoted to my kids, I ask them how much time will your kids spend with you if you have a heart attack and die?

Or how useful are you if you are too heavy to play ball or go swim with them? That usually opens one’s eyes and gets them thinking.

Besides setting a good example, living healthy makes you a happier and more productive person, and that will make everyone better off.

Eating healthy shouldn't be unreachable or too expensive if you and your spouse are living the high life, driving new cars, going out for dinner and your kids belong to every sport and activity available.

If this is your reason for letting your health diminish, you need to reassess the situation. Manage your time and finances accordingly, so you can eat right and exercise.

Sacrificing your health for others is the wrong sacrifice to make.

Your health and well-being should be your main priority in life over family, money, work, and friends.

It is ok to put yourself first in this one particular instance, because it will translate to a better you, and this will give off positive energy.

And if people feel that you are selfish for this, turn it on them and let them know that it is more selfish if you don’t, because you will eventually burden others with your own ailments, and require others to sacrifice for you.

Stay committed to yourself and taking care of others gets easier!!

Committed to your success,

Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one.