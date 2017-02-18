Fit for Life: How Perfect Can You Be?

I was looking for something healthy to eat at the airport last week, and when I asked someone if there were any other options, the reply was "Maybe in a perfect world, but not here". Then I started thinking what would a perfect world look like? We all have our interpretations of perfection, so I came up with a few scenarios that if everyone implemented, it may not create a perfect world, but maybe a better one. Here they are:

In a perfect world...

1. Everyone would be rational, and there would be no conflicts. Instead of fighting, there would be resolutions.



2. Everyone would eat healthy organic whole foods, therefore our disease rate and dependence on medication would be reduced by around 90%.



3. Everyone would work out and be fit, thus reducing muscular, arthritic, and postural problems for the majority of the population.



4. Everyone would have the ambition and drive to be better in all areas of their lives. At work, this would reduce company waste and improve productivity on all levels. In the world, this would reduce unemployment, and entitlements and people would be more driven to perform their jobs at a higher level, and not just show up and clock hours. At home, this would improve relationships and make for a happier household. People would take responsibility for their own actions and stop blaming others, and crying victim for their lack of success.



5. Everyone would know the rules and how to drive, and stop holding the people up that have something to do or somewhere to go.



6. It would only rain on Monday and Tuesday, and every other day would be sunny and 75.



7. Everyone would be honest, therefore eliminating the need for lawyers, police, security cameras, prisons, court rooms and every other authority figures.



8. Technology would work 100% of the time, and never crash.



9. Big food companies would not exist, therefore making #2 a more realistic possibility.



10. Everyone would care. Not only about themselves, but others. When you care about what's in the mirror, you elevate to a higher level in all areas of your life. You carry yourself with more pride, therefore you treat others differently, and when you do this, others treat you with more respect and gratitude. People would be more willing to help someone out rather than beat them down with negativity. It only takes one little degree of effort to go from good to great, ordinary to extraordinary, and everyone has the ability to excel and perform at a higher level. If you care you will attempt to do so. If not, then you will most like remain where you are, and stay idle for life.

Although we will never live in a perfect world, we all do have the ability to make it better.

Legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi said, "We strive for perfection, but will never reach it because nobody's perfect. But along the way we will achieve greatness". So, what will you do today to contribute, and help yourself and this world get a step closer to perfection?

Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one!