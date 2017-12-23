Fit For Life: Holiday Excuses. Don’t Let Holidays Compromise Your Health, You’re # 1

It’s that time of the year again, and before you know it, it will all be gone, and our sights will be set on tackling another year.

We will look back on the past year and decide what we did right, what we did wrong, and what we are going change to improve our situation.

Then we look ahead and start to make mental, and verbal plans as to what we are going to do in the New Year.

Its also the time of year that we get so frazzled and stressed out that we forget to think and live in the present, and focus on taking care of ourselves.

I realize that we all have stuff to do to prepare for the holidays, but this is the time of year we should ALL relax a bit, and enjoy what they are really all about.

And that’s enjoying the company of the people you like and want to spend time with.

There is no need to let yourself get all stressed out, with the shopping, cooking, etc. These things should be enjoyable, and not feel like an obligation. Some people get so gassed out after the holiday they need a break just from the season.

I tried to coerce my mother back into the gym last week, but she refused. “Not until after the holidays” she adamantly replied back. “I’ve got too much to do”.

I know the holidays stress her out, so my intention was to get her to start working out again to re-energize her and alleviate some stress. But nooooooo. She will be shopping, cooking and cleaning like a crazy woman right until Christmas eve.

Even though we are all grateful, and appreciate what she does, she over does it, and we would have just as enjoyable of a day if she did 1/4 of the work she puts on herself, and relaxed a little more.

We all know people like this.

These are the same folks that miss the gym, fall off their routine, and derail their eating plans that you work so hard to stick to all year round, and it doesn’t have to be that way.

They give so much of themselves to making others happy, that they forget about themselves, and neglect what should be important.

Listen, we will all miss workouts, and eat things we shouldn’t, but we cant let it get out of hand, and use this time of year as a reason to regress. All it will do is put you in a tailspin, and make it tougher to get back on track.

I encourage you all to enjoy the season.

Indulge a little, but don’t self-destruct.

Try to stick to your routine, get to the gym as much as you can, and try to eat clean whenever possible.

Less than perfect is better than nothing at all.

Look back to last year, look ahead to next year, but most importantly, and enjoy the present.

The holiday season is a joyous time of year, not the time of year to stress ourselves out, and neglect ourselves.

Lets remember what the true meaning is and do what is important.

Be nice to each other, enjoy family, friends, good food, and happy spirits.

Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one.