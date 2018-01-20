Fit For Life: Follow Through - Stick to Your Goals!

Make your goal to do everything better.

Ok so here we are 3 weeks into 2018 and you haven't started working on those resolutions yet.

You tell yourself you will start fresh on Monday.

Right?

Probably not and if you do start, how long will it last?

Why does this happen if our intentions are there at the time?

Why do we even set these goals?

Is it the feeling of starting a new year?

Is it the stress of the rat race holiday season that makes us want change?

Are there a lot of things wrong with your life, that you need to change?

Whatever the reason we make resolutions, the reason we don't stick to them is that the goals we set are usually too difficult and unrealistic.

It sounds great at the time. "I am going to lose 20lbs., or I am going to make more money, beat all my personal records, stop smoking, etc. etc.

The problem is that we make these big promises to ourselves with no plan to conquer them.

Every feat we accomplish needs to have a plan.

If you fail to plan, then plan to fail.

This philosophy, I have learned, is the gold standard to success.

In order to accomplish what you set out to do, you need to make a list.

A step by step process that gives you a clear path to your finish line.

Otherwise, you are going to haphazardly attempt these goals, and likely fail.

I, personally don't think it is wise to place these stresses and unattainable expectations on ourselves.

My suggestion to you is to set a few small, realistic, attainable goals, and accomplish those before you make new ones.

Like instead of losing 20lbs, lose the first five, then alter your plan and lose 5 more.

Or instead of quitting smoking, cut your intake in 1/2, then 1/2 next week, until your ultimate goal is reached.

Personally, I like to make goals, that have the probability to be successful.

One resolution that is truly attainable that is easy to set your sights on is " to do everything better”.

I am always trying to be a better coach and trainer, so my resolution or goal is to keep reading books and attending conferences and seminars, so I can stay on the cutting edge of what’s happening in the fitness business.

This is easy to do, and the results will be guaranteed.

I also want to increase income, so my plan is to market myself better, attend networking events, and do more public speaking this coming year.

This is an attainable goal that will likely net results.

So instead of restructuring your life, just try to do everything you are doing now, better.

Eat better, sleep better, work smarter, listen better, plan better, and exercise more discipline.

I tell people that walk into Providence Fit Body Boot Camp that regardless of your ability, age, weight, sport you play, I can make you better.

You will be stronger, move better, eat better, lift better and become a more effective person physically.

I don't give false hope, or set unrealistic goals, we just guarantee improvement and encourage you to supply some hard work, discipline, and have a positive attitude.

Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one.