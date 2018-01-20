Fit For Life: Follow Through - Stick to Your Goals!
Saturday, January 20, 2018
Ok so here we are 3 weeks into 2018 and you haven't started working on those resolutions yet.
You tell yourself you will start fresh on Monday.
Right?
Probably not and if you do start, how long will it last?
Why does this happen if our intentions are there at the time?
Why do we even set these goals?
Is it the feeling of starting a new year?
Is it the stress of the rat race holiday season that makes us want change?
Are there a lot of things wrong with your life, that you need to change?
Whatever the reason we make resolutions, the reason we don't stick to them is that the goals we set are usually too difficult and unrealistic.
It sounds great at the time. "I am going to lose 20lbs., or I am going to make more money, beat all my personal records, stop smoking, etc. etc.
The problem is that we make these big promises to ourselves with no plan to conquer them.
Every feat we accomplish needs to have a plan.
If you fail to plan, then plan to fail.
This philosophy, I have learned, is the gold standard to success.
In order to accomplish what you set out to do, you need to make a list.
A step by step process that gives you a clear path to your finish line.
Otherwise, you are going to haphazardly attempt these goals, and likely fail.
I, personally don't think it is wise to place these stresses and unattainable expectations on ourselves.
My suggestion to you is to set a few small, realistic, attainable goals, and accomplish those before you make new ones.
Like instead of losing 20lbs, lose the first five, then alter your plan and lose 5 more.
Or instead of quitting smoking, cut your intake in 1/2, then 1/2 next week, until your ultimate goal is reached.
Personally, I like to make goals, that have the probability to be successful.
One resolution that is truly attainable that is easy to set your sights on is " to do everything better”.
I am always trying to be a better coach and trainer, so my resolution or goal is to keep reading books and attending conferences and seminars, so I can stay on the cutting edge of what’s happening in the fitness business.
This is easy to do, and the results will be guaranteed.
I also want to increase income, so my plan is to market myself better, attend networking events, and do more public speaking this coming year.
This is an attainable goal that will likely net results.
So instead of restructuring your life, just try to do everything you are doing now, better.
Eat better, sleep better, work smarter, listen better, plan better, and exercise more discipline.
I tell people that walk into Providence Fit Body Boot Camp that regardless of your ability, age, weight, sport you play, I can make you better.
You will be stronger, move better, eat better, lift better and become a more effective person physically.
I don't give false hope, or set unrealistic goals, we just guarantee improvement and encourage you to supply some hard work, discipline, and have a positive attitude.
Related Slideshow: The 7 Best Health and Fitness Apps
Here is a list of some of the most obsession worthy health apps.
MapMyRun
MapMyRun is the number one selling running app for a reason: it is easy to use, offers community support if you want it, and tracks and stores your exact routes for you. If you are training for a race or a serious runner, users say that the extra perks in the upgraded paid version are well worth it.
Made for iPhone, Android and Blackberry
MyFitnessPal
MyFitnessPal seems to be the clear favorite amongst everyone polled. It is helpful not only for the fitness tracking aspect, but everyone polled mentioned how much they loved the food/diet aspect as well. From carb counting for diabetics to recipe ideas to complement your fitness goals, users love this app.
Made for iPhone and Android
JeFit
JeFit is another fitness app that has rave reviews. It not only tracks progress for you, but offers a huge database of workouts. While many apps offer community support, JeFit allows you to sync workouts with friends who use the app, offering a (real) virtual buddy system.
Made for iPhone and Android
Strava
Strava gets the highest mark of all the cycling apps. While it is also great for runners, the cyclers seem particularly inclined towards the fierce competition that can be ignited by this app. You can track all of your rides via GPS, then you can compare your efforts to those logged by others in the community on the same stretch of road. You can also join ongoing challenges that can net you great prizes (in addition to bragging rights).
Made for iPhone and Android
YogaStudio
YogaStudio gets the top vote for Yoga apps. It has a lengthy collection of full class-length videos available at your fingertips. Unlike many other apps, this one also allows you to customize your own video yoga class. All of the poses are done by qualified yoga instructors, and you can find classes suitable for all levels of yogis.
Made for iPhone only
SimplyBeing
SimplyBeing meditation app offers the best of both worlds. You can choose to run this app as a background for your meditation with soothing music or natural sounds that run for a set amount of time. Conversely, for those of you who have trouble focusing during meditation, you can choose a soothing voice-guided meditation.
Made for iPhone and Android
Fooducate
Fooducate is an app all about educating people so that they make healthier food choices. Although not perfect, this app is easy to use (you can even take pictures of bar codes to instantly find foods in their database). It gives food a letter grade, tells you the pluses and minuses, and gives you better ranked alternatives. You can also use it as a weight loss tool by tracking your daily calories.
Made for iPhone and Android
