Fit For Life: Discipline, Drive, Desire

When I go to conferences among my colleagues, there is a mix of stories told by everyone.

Some owners are super successful, grossing millions a year with multiple locations, and some are struggling, and need direction.

Then there's me. I would say that I am doing better than some, but there are others that are doing better than me.

But I learn from both sides. I obviously try to emulate the successful, and avoid the mistakes that others have made, but in both instances, it gives me clarity as to what I need to do.

I compare this to what we have here at Providence Fit Body Boot Camp in Providence.

Some members are extra successful with the program, and others struggle.

Why ? We are all getting the same info, so why is the outcome different ?

Let me explain.

1. The ones that are ultra successful follow the plan. They listen to their coaches, and apply what they are told to their everyday habits and activities. If you are paying someone for their advice, I highly recommend that you follow it. Yes, when some Joe Blow puts their two cents in, you are not likely to listen to advice you didn’t pay for, or even want, but when you hire someone, things should be different.

2. The successful exercise the three D’s : Discipline- They set goals and they follow them. This takes a huge amount of discipline due to the amount of distractions we face on a daily basis. Whether it be fitness or business, you need to stick to your plan, and do it consistently. Success on any level requires consistently taking steps in a positive direction, and that requires a lot of discipline. Desire- I tell people that I can’t want it more than you do. You must have a raging desire to improve or you never will. If you lack desire, you will lack discipline, because nobody is disciplined to do something that they don’t want to do. You can be disciplined to do something you don’t like to do like a burpee, or eat broccoli, but if you don’t want better health and fitness, or a more successful business, it will never happen. I hate technology. I struggle with it every day, but I have the desire to run a successful business, so I discipline myself to do what I need to do to get there…..even learning technology. The last D is Drive. There is no such thing as an un-driven successful person. You can’t be lazy and succeed. Drive is something that comes from within, and can’t be taught. We all have it, but it will only come out in certain situations. If you are making a huge salary, your drive to improve may not be as strong as someone starting from the bottom. If you are already fit, your drive to improve may be less than someone leaving the doctor's office with high cholesterol. Drive propels success.

3. Whatever you do, requires action. Successful people take MASSIVE action. Some things take time, but you need to take action, even if its not perfect action. You can figure things out as you go. My struggles are technology, assembling a team, and systemizing my business. But I am trying to improve on these processes every day. If I would have waited until I got good with these things, my doors still wouldn’t be open at Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, and I wouldn’t have helped hundreds of people lose thousands of pounds these last couple of years. But I had the drive, desire and discipline to make it happen, and I took action!! I am still a work in progress. I have coaches and I listen to them. Are there days I get frustrated and want to quit? Hell yea, but I know that quitting will only magnify whatever issues I am dealing with, so quit is not in my dictionary.

Some may take longer than others but the path is paved for everyone to follow. The owners with a business background are growing at a faster rate than me because I am a trainer that went into business.

I know fitness. I have been doing it for 25 years, but I have zero formal business education, therefore I struggle with the administrative tasks that grow a business faster. But like I said earlier, I am a work in progress, and will not quit until I am successful.

Just like someone that was already fit when they started with me. Yes I can sharpen them up and they will see their abs faster than someone with 50 lbs to lose, but that just means the person with more weight to lose has to display more Discipline, Drive, Desire, and needs to be more consistent with their habits, and they can’t quit, regardless of how slow the process is, or they will never achieve their goals.

They also need to look at all the people around them, and choose the successful ones to emulate. Its also good to talk to people that have failed, or are struggling and find out why. Then you need to learn from others mistakes, and fix the problem with yourself.

Folks, its there for everyone. YOU can be more successful in business, and fitness. YOU have the ability to be fit and healthy for the rest of your life if you follow some simple guide lines, and are willing to listen to your coach and do the work. YOU also have the ability to be successful in your financial life if you do the same.

So there is your answer to the question “Why are some successful and others aren’t, even if they both get the same information”?

If you follow a plan and display drive desire discipline, and consistently take steps in a positive direction, YOU will succeed!

But some people will remain sick, overweight, and unhealthy, and some will struggle financially forever. Its a matter of how YOU apply yourself.

The choice is yours.

Related Slideshow: The 7 Best Health and Fitness Apps

Here is a list of some of the most obsession worthy health apps. Prev Next MapMyRun MapMyRun is the number one selling running app for a reason: it is easy to use, offers community support if you want it, and tracks and stores your exact routes for you. If you are training for a race or a serious runner, users say that the extra perks in the upgraded paid version are well worth it. Made for iPhone, Android and Blackberry Prev Next MyFitnessPal MyFitnessPal seems to be the clear favorite amongst everyone polled. It is helpful not only for the fitness tracking aspect, but everyone polled mentioned how much they loved the food/diet aspect as well. From carb counting for diabetics to recipe ideas to complement your fitness goals, users love this app. Made for iPhone and Android Prev Next JeFit JeFit is another fitness app that has rave reviews. It not only tracks progress for you, but offers a huge database of workouts. While many apps offer community support, JeFit allows you to sync workouts with friends who use the app, offering a (real) virtual buddy system. Made for iPhone and Android Prev Next Strava Strava gets the highest mark of all the cycling apps. While it is also great for runners, the cyclers seem particularly inclined towards the fierce competition that can be ignited by this app. You can track all of your rides via GPS, then you can compare your efforts to those logged by others in the community on the same stretch of road. You can also join ongoing challenges that can net you great prizes (in addition to bragging rights). Made for iPhone and Android Prev Next YogaStudio YogaStudio gets the top vote for Yoga apps. It has a lengthy collection of full class-length videos available at your fingertips. Unlike many other apps, this one also allows you to customize your own video yoga class. All of the poses are done by qualified yoga instructors, and you can find classes suitable for all levels of yogis. Made for iPhone only Prev Next SimplyBeing SimplyBeing meditation app offers the best of both worlds. You can choose to run this app as a background for your meditation with soothing music or natural sounds that run for a set amount of time. Conversely, for those of you who have trouble focusing during meditation, you can choose a soothing voice-guided meditation. Made for iPhone and Android Prev Next Fooducate Fooducate is an app all about educating people so that they make healthier food choices. Although not perfect, this app is easy to use (you can even take pictures of bar codes to instantly find foods in their database). It gives food a letter grade, tells you the pluses and minuses, and gives you better ranked alternatives. You can also use it as a weight loss tool by tracking your daily calories. Made for iPhone and Android Prev

MapMyRun

MapMyRun

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal

JeFit

JeFit

Strava

Strava

YogaStudio

YogaStudio

SimplyBeing

SimplyBeing

Fooducate Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one!