Fit For Life: Changing Habits Starts With Changing Your Mindset

It’s year-end time, and as I am planning on my strategies for the upcoming year, I am reflecting on what worked, what didn’t, what mistakes I have made, what I need to change, and what I need to improve upon drastically. I am also thinking about what was easy and what difficulties I have faced with the business, and how I can implement a plan so everything goes smoothly, and nothing gets in the way, or restricts growth. It’s been a little over three years in business, and for the most part things have been great. All my clients seem happy, people are getting outstanding results working out here, and I have a great team working with me. But there are MANY things I still need to work on to achieve the level of success we are capable of.

I have been a trainer for over 25 years, so I know how to get folks in the best shape of their lives.

Creating workouts and meal plans is easy. I can sit down and program a workout in minutes, I can talk to you about nutrition for hours, but what I learned is that all that stuff is useless unless you can get people to do it.



That’s the tough part of the business. Getting people to create the right mindset. I am finding that the toughest part of my line of work is convincing people that they are worth the time and investment needed to take care of THEMSELVES, and one big mistake I learned is that I don’t need to sell you my program, I need to convince you that it’s all about you, and I need to sell you the mindset you need to take the steps necessary to change your life for the better.



I KNOW my program over-delivers. At Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, we are so much more than a place to work out. We are a coaching and accountability program that creates a community of support, and encouragement. We don’t only create great workouts, we provide nutrition coaching, fitness tracking, and hold you accountable to your goals through follow up phone calls, text messages, and emails. We have a private community group on social media that members go to for help and support, as well as to give advice to others. Our members that get involved with this know the benefits, and get great results because of it.



Working to change habits.

Just go to YouTube, and you have millions of workout routines at your disposal. And, anyone can push people through a “tough” workout, but what happens after they leave the gym?



We all have habits of NOT doing what is best - and doing what’s not good for us. Why is this? Why do we do the things that are easy, or that we like to do, but neglect the important things or the stuff we NEED to do?



I am guilty of this so that’s why I constantly read and do things to set my mind right so I do the things I NEED to do, not the things I want or like to do. I don’t like making sales calls, but I need to do it to stay in business. So, I program myself, schedule the time and get it done. I don’t like doing the calls because it’s difficult to convince some people that they are worth the time and investment needed to get and stay fit and healthy. When someone says, “I love your program, got great results, and love your coaches, but I am going to hold off for now because I can’t make the commitment” the statement says that “I know you can help me, and I know that I will feel better, get stronger, and have more confidence and self-esteem, but I am not a priority in my own life at this time. Convincing some people that it’s not selfish to care for yourself is a very difficult task. And that goes way deeper than creating a great workout.



It all boils down to MINDSET. You must get your mind right, first, in order to succeed at anything in this world. You need to figure out all the things you need to that will take you to any specific goal you have in mind, then you need to create a plan.

If you want to be a successful business owner, you need to market, sell, then over deliver on your promises. That’s the plan, now you need to figure out ways to accomplish ALL those tasks not just the ones you “like” to do.



To be fit and healthy, you NEED to exercise and eat healthy every day. That’s the plan, now what is it going to take to get you to stick to that plan? Can you do it alone? Will joining a big box gym do it? At home videos?



If you want all straight As in school, you have to study for ALL your classes, not just the ones you like to do, otherwise it won’t happen. If you love science and hate history but you want straight A’s you need to focus MORE on the subject you don’t like.



Creating the right mindset

Mindset is critical to accomplishing the things in life that will make us happy.

Mindset helps us overcome fear and anxiety.

Mindset dictates whether we can or cannot do something.

Mindset tells us we need to make a change.

Mindset tells us we can accomplish anything we want in life.

Mindset also tells us what we can’t do, and it tells us that we are not worthy of health and happiness.



In anything and everything you do, you need to develop the right mindset. The wrong mindset will lead you to failure, while the right mindset will net you all the success you envisioned for yourself.



2018 is coming up soon.

Program yourself now. Tell yourself that you are worthy of all the good you envision for yourself. Make your plan, and create the map to fulfill your plan.



Remember…you ARE worth it.

Get that mind right, and you will prevail.





Matt Espeut, GoLocal's Health & Lifestyle Contributor has been a personal trainer and health & fitnesss consultant for over 25 years. He is the owner of Fitness Profiles, a one on one, and small group personal training company, as well as Providence Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 1284 North Main St., on the Providence/Pawtucket line. You can reach Matt at (401) 453-3200; on Facebook at "Matt Espeut", and on Twitter at @MattEspeut. "We’re all in this life together – let’s make it a healthy one.