Fit For Life: Be Grateful & Enjoy Your Day
Saturday, May 19, 2018
I do however feel like religious people are seeking positive reinforcement and are trying to improve their lives and see the good around them. In many cases, people finding religion has saved their lives, or inspired them to become better people and I admire that. I am not against it on any level because religion can make someone a better person, and I am all about self-improvement.
But it’s not for me.
That doesn’t mean that I don’t live with gratitude, have faith and believe in a higher power, because I do. I read self-help books, listen to podcasts, and go to conferences. I am always trying to be a better person, just not through religion.
I just feel like science and astrology are responsible for our existence. In fact, many religions were formed based on the stars and astrology. I am not an expert, nor is this article about religion. I am not trying to stir a debate, I am just trying to bring awareness to our overall existence, and what my interpretation of GOD is.
Let’s look at the big picture and stop just looking at what we have in front of us. In order to stop taking our existence for granted, we need to look beyond the scope of the present and see things from a broader view.
I had an epiphany a few weeks ago in the form of a weird dream. Then several things happened that got me to thinking about our existence and how we are here, and what we should be grateful for. I received several signs that formed my dream and enhanced my faith in a higher power. Even though I am not religious, I believe in god and my interpretation of GOD is the creator of everything.
Let’s begin with the big picture and go backwards from there.
I love watching public television and shows that talk about space, the universe, galaxies, the solar system, and individual planets. I like it because it puts things into perspective and I realize how lucky we are to even exist. It makes you realize that we are merely a particle in the whole scheme of things and we shouldn’t take anything for granted.
The universe is everything. This describes infinity and everything GOD has ever created. It is something that has invisible boundaries, and no one really knows how big it is. There is no end to the universe.
Within the universe are galaxies. Galaxies are a cluster of solar systems that contain planets. Our solar system is the Milky Way.
Within our Milky Way is a collection of 9 planets, and as far as we know, only one is livable and that’s earth.
So, let’s talk about how lucky we are to be living on earth. Now I am not a big believer in luck, but let’s face it, we are lucky to be alive. There was no skill involved in creating earth. GOD did it and then we were created. So, let’s look at our existence and how we live.
We need oxygen to breathe and that’s the common denominator of all life forms. According to the research I have read, we are the only planet that has an atmosphere humans can thrive in. Air or oxygen is required for all life. Water is made of hydrogen and oxygen and that’s what gives plants life. Plants feed the animals and the animals feed us. It’s that simple but shouldn’t be taken for granted.
Our creation was complex but that doesn’t mean our lives need to be. We create a lot of our own problems and things that cause our lives to be complex. I am no exception, but I realize that, and I take the blame for it. There are a lot of things I should be doing differently, and when I become aware of them, I make changes. I try not to let the small things bother me and try to focus on the bigger things in life that matter. Things like my health and family. Everything else can be replaced but those two. So, we shouldn’t let trivial things get in our way.
I see a lot of people on a daily basis, and everyone has a story, or something going on in their lives that effect their mood, demeanor, and activity levels. Some of it is significant and some of it can be avoided with the right mindset. Some things are out of their control and some of it can be controlled.
When things are out of your control, it’s time to step back and work on you, and think about all the things you can be grateful for.
Step back and realize that the universe works in mysterious ways, and that in most instances we are in control of our own destiny. Think about how small we are as individuals and that every breath we take is a bonus. We are not entitled to be here, so be grateful for the fact that you are.
When sitting in traffic, waiting in line, or getting bad service stresses you out, stop and take inventory. When your boss disciplines you, or you have a bad day, shrug it off as part of life. You can’t control these things, so don’t let it eat you up or stress you out. Get stronger and make the necessary adjustments to limit the chances of it happening again. That’s all you can do. You can’t change people, and you can’t fix everything, but you can control your actions and reactions.
When your knees hurt, you’re out of breath walking upstairs, or your doctor puts you on medication for high blood pressure, take action and don’t feel sorry for yourself or complain to others. These are things that are in your control, and you can fix them if you make the effort. You need to want change more than you want to live in pain for it to occur. If you don’t like someone, avoid them. If something you are doing stresses you out, stop doing it. If a restaurant has bad service or food on a regular basis, stop going there.
Life isn’t always the way it’s supposed to be. It is what it is. It’s how we deal with it that makes the difference.
Regardless if your life is going well, or you are hitting some obstacles, there is always something to be grateful for. Remember that we are lucky to even exist, even if our existence isn’t always a smooth ride.
When you are down in out think of this neutral denomination prayer I created after I woke from my dream: It goes like this.
Thank you, GOD, for creating the universe. Thank you for creating the galaxy that our solar system exists in. Thank you for creating the planet earth. Thank you for creating the air we breathe, and the water we drink. Thank you for creating the plants that feed the animals we eat. And thank you to the animals that sacrifice their lives so that we can life with happiness and gratitude.
Now think of something you can be grateful for and enjoy your day.
Committed to your success,
Related Slideshow: The 7 Best Health and Fitness Apps
Here is a list of some of the most obsession worthy health apps.
MapMyRun
MapMyRun is the number one selling running app for a reason: it is easy to use, offers community support if you want it, and tracks and stores your exact routes for you. If you are training for a race or a serious runner, users say that the extra perks in the upgraded paid version are well worth it.
Made for iPhone, Android and Blackberry
MyFitnessPal
MyFitnessPal seems to be the clear favorite amongst everyone polled. It is helpful not only for the fitness tracking aspect, but everyone polled mentioned how much they loved the food/diet aspect as well. From carb counting for diabetics to recipe ideas to complement your fitness goals, users love this app.
Made for iPhone and Android
JeFit
JeFit is another fitness app that has rave reviews. It not only tracks progress for you, but offers a huge database of workouts. While many apps offer community support, JeFit allows you to sync workouts with friends who use the app, offering a (real) virtual buddy system.
Made for iPhone and Android
Strava
Strava gets the highest mark of all the cycling apps. While it is also great for runners, the cyclers seem particularly inclined towards the fierce competition that can be ignited by this app. You can track all of your rides via GPS, then you can compare your efforts to those logged by others in the community on the same stretch of road. You can also join ongoing challenges that can net you great prizes (in addition to bragging rights).
Made for iPhone and Android
YogaStudio
YogaStudio gets the top vote for Yoga apps. It has a lengthy collection of full class-length videos available at your fingertips. Unlike many other apps, this one also allows you to customize your own video yoga class. All of the poses are done by qualified yoga instructors, and you can find classes suitable for all levels of yogis.
Made for iPhone only
SimplyBeing
SimplyBeing meditation app offers the best of both worlds. You can choose to run this app as a background for your meditation with soothing music or natural sounds that run for a set amount of time. Conversely, for those of you who have trouble focusing during meditation, you can choose a soothing voice-guided meditation.
Made for iPhone and Android
Fooducate
Fooducate is an app all about educating people so that they make healthier food choices. Although not perfect, this app is easy to use (you can even take pictures of bar codes to instantly find foods in their database). It gives food a letter grade, tells you the pluses and minuses, and gives you better ranked alternatives. You can also use it as a weight loss tool by tracking your daily calories.
Made for iPhone and Android
Related Articles
- Fit For Life: What Kind of HO Are You?
- Fit For Life: Mind Set is Everything. Your Decisions Make You Who You Are Today & Tomorrow
- Fit For Life: Follow Through - Stick to Your Goals!
- Fit For Life: What’s Wrong With You?
- Fit For Life: Practices for Success
- Fit For Life: New Year, New Successes, Stay the Course
- Fit For Life: Holiday Excuses. Don’t Let Holidays Compromise Your Health, You’re # 1
- Fit For Life: Decisions, Decisions, Decisions…
- Fit For Life: Unleash Your Potential…
- Fit For Life: Can You Say You’ll Have No Regrets?
- Fit For Life: Avoid the Negativity
- Fit For Life: Better Yourself on a Daily Basis
- Fit For Life: Follow The Right Path
- Fit For Life: When It’s Cold & Rainy It Gets You to the Gym
- Fit For Life: Stay Strong, Focused on Being Better at Everything
- Fit For Life: It’s Not Supposed to be Easy
- Fit For Life: Don’t Cut Gym Time This Summer
- Fit For Life: Desire, Drive & Discipline
- Fit For Life: Know What You Put in Your Body
- Fit For Life: Changing Habits Starts With Changing Your Mindset
- Fit For Life: We Have Enemies
- Fit For Life: Demographics, Wealth, and Health
- Fit for Life: Talking About Mortality
- Fit For Life: Why Are We Here
- Fit For Life: Erase Negative Thoughts