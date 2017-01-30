Political & Historic Art Exhibit at Federal Hill’s Gallery Z

Gallery Z on Federal HIll is displaying its Political and Historic Art Exhibit.

All receptions are free and open to the public.

Political and Historic Art Exhibit

The exhibit features are referencing momentous or troubling events both national and international.

The works are shown in various media types including painting, drawings, sculpture, assemblages, photography, lithographs and serigraphs, all invoking or encapsulating historic episodes in history.

The artists whose works are included in the exhibit are Kevork Mourad, Alex Khomsky, Lawrence Sykes, Stephan Brigidi, Alan Metnick, Judith Ferrara, John Gaumond, Angelo Marinosci, Jr., Carol Travers Lummus, Ian Mohon, Honore Daumier, Marty McCorkle, Anoush Bargamian, Julian Penrose, Paula Schmerge, Brian O'Malley, J.C. Lazarus, Virginia Arakelian, Helena Stockar and William Daby.

Also on Display

The Gallery also displays a rotating selection of original fine art from its stable of nearly 400 locally, nationally or internationally renowned fine artists, as well as, fine ceramics and pottery, jewelry and Armenian and international handicrafts.

In the “Italy” room, the exhibit “Dreamy Venice” which complements Federal Hill’s historic culture with luminous handmade Murano glass gifts and jewelry imported from Venice by gallery associate Linda Kamajian.

Gallery Z

Established in 2001, Gallery Z is in its 17th year of providing a center for experiencing fine art on Federal Hill. The Gallery hosts a free opening reception for the current exhibit every third Thursday of the month, 12 months a year.

Gallery Z Hours: Wed. 12-6pm, Thurs-Sat 12-8pm, Sun. 12-6pm and by appt. or chance.

