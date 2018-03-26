slides: English Beat Rocks The Greenwich Odeum

The English Beat rocked a sellout crowd at The Greenwich Odeum on Saturday.

Led by founding member Dave Wakeling, the band delivered their superb fusion of ska, reggae, soul, and rock.

The group played their signature tunes “Mirror in the Bathroom,” “Save It For Later,” “Can’t Get Used to Losing You,” “Hands Off, She’s Mine,” as well as some covers including a catching rendition of Staples Singers’ “I’ll Take You There.”

GoLocalProv was there to bring you this night of some timeless 70’s and 80’s beat.

