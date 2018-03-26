slides: English Beat Rocks The Greenwich Odeum
Monday, March 26, 2018
Led by founding member Dave Wakeling, the band delivered their superb fusion of ska, reggae, soul, and rock.
The group played their signature tunes “Mirror in the Bathroom,” “Save It For Later,” “Can’t Get Used to Losing You,” “Hands Off, She’s Mine,” as well as some covers including a catching rendition of Staples Singers’ “I’ll Take You There.”
GoLocalProv was there to bring you this night of some timeless 70’s and 80’s beat.
See the slideshow below for photos
The English Beat rocked a sellout crowd at The Greenwich Odeum on Saturday.
