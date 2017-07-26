slides: Elvis Costello & The Imposters Take PPAC

Elvis Costello & The Imposters brought The “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers” Tour to The Providence Performing Arts Center last night. Costello and his band The Imposters, including original Attractions members Pete Thomas on Drums and Steve Nieve on keyboards, along with the accomplished Davey Faragher on bass, was backed by the beautiful harmonic vocals provided by the talented duo of Kitten Kuroi and YahZarah.

The band performed several songs from Costello’s 2012 album Imperial Bedroom. Hailed in a review by Rolling Stone as “his masterpiece”, the album was somewhat under-appreciated by the masses A few of the songs played from its track list included “Tears Before Bedtime”, “The Long Honeymoon”, “You Little Fool”, and “Pidgin English”. Of course no Elvis Costello show would be complete without stalwarts of his vast catalog such as “(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes”, “Accidents Will Happen”, “Watching The Detectives”, “Green Shirt”, among many others.

The band played much more intensely than the quartet it was comprised of, delivering a broad selection of tunes ranging from Costello’s distinctive early angry young Brit sound to a more soothing set of love ballads. Costello and mates finished a solid 2 hour and 15 minute set with a loaded encore of “Alison”, “Every Day I Write The Book”, “Pump It Up”, and “(What’s So Funny ‘bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” to name a few of the extensive encore.

The ever beautiful venue that is PPAC, continues to draw big name acts and large audiences as it has forged itself as a bonafide concert venue in the greater Rhode Island area to catch a great show. GoLocalProv was there to seize this epic event for Elvis Costello fans.

See the photos in the slideshow below.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Take PPAC

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

























Next

