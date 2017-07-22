Elvis Costello & the Imposters Bringing New Tour to PPAC

See PPAC's Caitlyn DiPompo on GoLocal LIVE in Video Below

Music legend Elvis Costello is bringing his band, The Imposters, to the Providence Performing Arts Center as part of their newest tour titled “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers.”

The concert will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The Tour

The show will take songs from the 1983 album "Imperial Bedroom" and include songs like “Beyond Belief,” “Almost Blue,” and “Man Out of Time.”

“We never intended to recite this book from cover to cover. Listen to our new arrangement of ‘Tears Before Bedtime,’ it gets straight to the real meaning of that song, the way we hear and feel it today. Back in 1982, I might have been a step or two ahead of our crowd in the tragic, romantic stakes but I sense that they’ve all caught up with me now,” said Costello.

Other songs featured in the second half of the show include “Alison,’ the “Get Happy” song, “King Horse,” and more.

The Imposters include Pete Thomas on drums, Davey Faragher on bass and vocals, and Steve Nieve on piano and keyboards. Kitten Kuroi and YahZarah will be on vocals.

Elvis Costello

Costello started his career in the 1970s and released his first album in 1977 titled "My Aim is True."

His second album, "This Year’s Model," was released a year later in 1978 and was ranked 11 by Rolling Stone on its list of best albums from 1967 to 1987.

Costello’s third album titled "Armed Forces" was released in 1979 and features his highest charting single “Oliver’s Army,” which reached number 2 in England.

In 2003, Costello and the Attractions were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A year later, Rolling Stone ranked Costello number 80 on their list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

Related Slideshow: 25 Must See Spring & Summer Concerts in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.