Eddie Money had your ticket to paradise at The Indian Ranch this past Saturday. Money brought a little piece of paradise and a whole lot of great music to Webster, MA this weekend.

Accompanied by several of his own children in the band, Money performed before a zealous sellout crowd. The audience was on its feet most of the time, swaying to Money’s hit tunes from the 70’s and 80’s.

Money delievered a fantastic set, including his hits “Baby Hold On”, “Walk On Water”, “I Wanna Go Back”, “Two Tickets To Paradise”, and a fantastic duet with his daughter Jesse of “Take Me Home Tonight”.

Money finished a stellar set with an encore of “Shakin”.

See the photos in the slideshow below.

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

























































