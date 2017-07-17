slides: Eddie Money Brings Some Paradise To Indian Ranch
Monday, July 17, 2017
Accompanied by several of his own children in the band, Money performed before a zealous sellout crowd. The audience was on its feet most of the time, swaying to Money’s hit tunes from the 70’s and 80’s.
Money delievered a fantastic set, including his hits “Baby Hold On”, “Walk On Water”, “I Wanna Go Back”, “Two Tickets To Paradise”, and a fantastic duet with his daughter Jesse of “Take Me Home Tonight”.
Money finished a stellar set with an encore of “Shakin”.
See the photos in the slideshow below.
Eddie Money Brings Some Paradise To Indian Ranch
Eddie Money had your ticket to paradise at The Indian Ranch this past Saturday.
