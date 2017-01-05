Welcome! Login | Register
 

Dorian Murray’s Mother Asks for “Acts of Kindness” on What Would Have Been 9th Birthday

Thursday, January 05, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

In honor of Dorian Murray’s birthday on Thursday, his mother is asking for everyone to do an act of kindness towards someone else. 

“Compliment a stranger on their sweater or scarf, purchase the coffee for the person behind you, call a friend and let them know how much you appreciate them. Make someone smile tomorrow, then look up to the sky and wish Dorian a very happy birthday,” his mother says on the Praying for Dorian Facebook page. 

He passed away in March after being diagnosed with stage four cancer at the age for four. 

“The last couple of months have been difficult for me and my family......my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year.....all first holidays without our beloved Dorian. We've all struggled with it,” said his mother in the post. 

Dorian would have been nine years old. 

Click here for more information on the DStrong Foundation. 

 

Related Slideshow: #DStrong All Over The World

Prev Next

Thousands gather at Misquamicut Beach

 

Photo courtesy of Tim Yakaitis/DroneOn

Prev Next

Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White

"We love you Dorian! #DStrong"

 

Photo courtesy of Vanna White's Facebook page

Prev Next

Adam Sandler

Prev Next

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

 

Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page

Prev Next

Justin Bieber

Prev Next

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft 

 

Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page

Prev Next

Legendary Comic Book Writer Stan Lee 

 

Photo courtesy of Facebook 

Prev Next

#dstrong from Kenya 

 

Photo courtesy of Henry Maitha on twitter

Prev Next

Jimmy Baron Jr. and Proximus Spirou in Belgium 

 

Photo courtesy of Spirou basketball on twitter 

Prev Next

Staff of the China Daily newspaper 

 

Photo courtesy of bbc

Prev Next

Providence Public Safety 

Prev Next

Rock 95 in Australia 

 

Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook Page 

Prev Next

Conan O'Brien

"Westerly kids have to stick together. Stay strong, Dorian, we are all thinking of you! #DStrong"

 

Photo courtesy of Conan O Brien's Twitter account

Prev Next

From the Great Wall of China 

 

Photo courtesy of the Prayers for Dorian facebook page

Prev Next

Paula Abdul 

 

Photo courtesy of Paula Abdul's twitter account

Prev Next

Navigant Credit Union 

 

Photo courtesy of Navigant

Prev Next

U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus and wife Melodee Hanes

 

Photo courtesy of USMissionCN Twitter

Prev Next

Former Red Sox Play-by-Play Man Don Orsillo

"Thoughts are with you #dstrong."

 

Photo courtesy of Don Orsillo's twitter account

Prev Next

Providence College Friars men's basketball 

 

Photo courtesy of PC men's basketball twitter 

Prev Next

Former New England Patriot Patrick Pass

 

Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page

Prev Next

Senator Jack Reed 

"Dorian: You have a megawatt smile & you’re inspiration to many. Stay #DStrong!"

Photo courtesy of Jack Reed's Twiter account

Prev Next

Connecticut State Police 

 

Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police twitter

Prev Next

Former New England Patriot Lawyer Milloy 

 

Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook Page

Prev Next

Governor Gina Raimondo

"Rhode Island is staying strong for our hero Dorian #DStrong"

Photo courtesy of Gina Raimondo's twitter account

Prev Next

Providence Fire Department 

 

Photo courtesy of Providence Fire Deparment's facebook

Prev Next

Rhode Island State Police 

"You're a trooper, Dorian. We support #DStrong."

 

Photo courtesy of Rhode Island State Police Twitter account

Prev Next

Mystic Aquarium 

 

Photo Courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page

Prev Next

Providence Bruins Players Tommy Cross and Brandon DeFazio

 

Photo courtesy of Providence Bruins on twitter

Prev Next

Rhode Island State Police K9 

 

Photo courtesy of RI State Police Twitter

Prev Next

Johnson & Wales Men's Basketball Team 

"We are proud to honor Dorian Murray in his D Strong campaign! He has been fighting cancer since he was 4. He is currently 8 now and the doctors told him there is nothing more that they can do. Dorions last wish is to become famous with the hashtag#dstrong Anything is possible so we think we should all make it happen. He has already taken the internet by storm so let's keep it going. Prayers go out to your family. Stay strong. We love you!�� 
JWU basketball is #DSTRONG" 

 

Photo courtesy of Facebook

Prev Next

Narragansett Beer

"Stronger than the tallest of boys. #dstrong"

 

Photo courtesy of Narragansett Beer twitter

Prev Next

DSTRONG in Ghana 

 

Photo courtesy of twitter

Prev Next

Hot 96.9 in Boston 

 

Photo Courtesy of twitter 

Prev Next

NE Revs Star Charlie Davies 

"Dorian is eight years old and has been battling cancer. Support Dorian's dream of becoming famous!!"

 

Photo courtesy of Charlie Davies twitter

Prev Next

Boston University Women's Hockey

Prev Next

Music Star Lance Bass of NSYNC Fame

"I stand with Dorian! #DStrong #D-Strong"

 

Photo courtesy of Lance Bass' Twitter account

Prev Next

URI Rams Men's Basketball Team

"We are thinking of you Dorian #DStrong"

 

Photo courtesy of URI twitter 

Prev Next

Congressman Jim Langevin 

"Dorian is such a brave young man & I hope his wish comes true #DStrong"

 

Photo courtesy of Jim Langevin's twitter account

Prev Next

Hasbro Hospital Staff 

"Members of our Oncology staff: proud to show support for & be part of #DStrong movement. #PrayingforDorian."

 

Photo courtesy of Hasbro Hospital's twitter

Prev Next

Bryant University Men's Hockey 

Prev Next

Rhode Island EMA 

"RIEMA stands with Dorian and his family! Don't just be strong, be #DStrong"

Photo courtesy of RI EMA on twitter 

Prev Next

URI Fans at The Ryan Center

"Rhody Nation is #DStrong!"

 

Photo courtesy of URI on twitter

Prev Next

TD Garden 

"Sending our love and support to Dorian Murray! We're all thinking of you. #DStrong"

 

Photo courtesy of TD Garden twitter account

Prev Next

James Woods 

 

Photo courtesy of Woods' Twitter 

Prev Next

Actor Kevin James 

 

Photo courtesy of Facebook 

Prev Next

Patriots Linebacker Jerod Mayo 

 

Photo courtesy of Jerod Mayo's Twitter account

 
 

:!