Dorian Murray’s Mother Asks for “Acts of Kindness” on What Would Have Been 9th Birthday

In honor of Dorian Murray’s birthday on Thursday, his mother is asking for everyone to do an act of kindness towards someone else.

“Compliment a stranger on their sweater or scarf, purchase the coffee for the person behind you, call a friend and let them know how much you appreciate them. Make someone smile tomorrow, then look up to the sky and wish Dorian a very happy birthday,” his mother says on the Praying for Dorian Facebook page.

He passed away in March after being diagnosed with stage four cancer at the age for four.

“The last couple of months have been difficult for me and my family......my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year.....all first holidays without our beloved Dorian. We've all struggled with it,” said his mother in the post.

Dorian would have been nine years old.

Click here for more information on the DStrong Foundation.

Related Slideshow: #DStrong All Over The World

Prev Next Thousands gather at Misquamicut Beach Photo courtesy of Tim Yakaitis/DroneOn Prev Next Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White "We love you Dorian! #DStrong" Photo courtesy of Vanna White's Facebook page Prev Next Adam Sandler Prev Next New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page Prev Next Justin Bieber Prev Next New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page Prev Next Legendary Comic Book Writer Stan Lee Photo courtesy of Facebook Prev Next #dstrong from Kenya Photo courtesy of Henry Maitha on twitter Prev Next Jimmy Baron Jr. and Proximus Spirou in Belgium Photo courtesy of Spirou basketball on twitter Prev Next Staff of the China Daily newspaper Photo courtesy of bbc Prev Next Providence Public Safety Prev Next Rock 95 in Australia Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook Page Prev Next Conan O'Brien "Westerly kids have to stick together. Stay strong, Dorian, we are all thinking of you! #DStrong" Photo courtesy of Conan O Brien's Twitter account Prev Next From the Great Wall of China Photo courtesy of the Prayers for Dorian facebook page Prev Next Paula Abdul Photo courtesy of Paula Abdul's twitter account Prev Next Navigant Credit Union Photo courtesy of Navigant Prev Next U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus and wife Melodee Hanes Photo courtesy of USMissionCN Twitter Prev Next Former Red Sox Play-by-Play Man Don Orsillo "Thoughts are with you #dstrong." Photo courtesy of Don Orsillo's twitter account Prev Next Providence College Friars men's basketball Photo courtesy of PC men's basketball twitter Prev Next Former New England Patriot Patrick Pass Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page Prev Next Senator Jack Reed "Dorian: You have a megawatt smile & you’re inspiration to many. Stay #DStrong!" Photo courtesy of Jack Reed's Twiter account Prev Next Connecticut State Police Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police twitter Prev Next Former New England Patriot Lawyer Milloy Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook Page Prev Next Governor Gina Raimondo "Rhode Island is staying strong for our hero Dorian #DStrong" Photo courtesy of Gina Raimondo's twitter account Prev Next Providence Fire Department Photo courtesy of Providence Fire Deparment's facebook Prev Next Rhode Island State Police "You're a trooper, Dorian. We support #DStrong." Photo courtesy of Rhode Island State Police Twitter account Prev Next Mystic Aquarium Photo Courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page Prev Next Providence Bruins Players Tommy Cross and Brandon DeFazio Photo courtesy of Providence Bruins on twitter Prev Next Rhode Island State Police K9 Photo courtesy of RI State Police Twitter Prev Next Johnson & Wales Men's Basketball Team "We are proud to honor Dorian Murray in his D Strong campaign! He has been fighting cancer since he was 4. He is currently 8 now and the doctors told him there is nothing more that they can do. Dorions last wish is to become famous with the hashtag#dstrong Anything is possible so we think we should all make it happen. He has already taken the internet by storm so let's keep it going. Prayers go out to your family. Stay strong. We love you!��

JWU basketball is #DSTRONG" Photo courtesy of Facebook Prev Next Narragansett Beer "Stronger than the tallest of boys. #dstrong" Photo courtesy of Narragansett Beer twitter Prev Next DSTRONG in Ghana Photo courtesy of twitter Prev Next Hot 96.9 in Boston Photo Courtesy of twitter Prev Next NE Revs Star Charlie Davies "Dorian is eight years old and has been battling cancer. Support Dorian's dream of becoming famous!!" Photo courtesy of Charlie Davies twitter Prev Next Boston University Women's Hockey Prev Next Music Star Lance Bass of NSYNC Fame "I stand with Dorian! #DStrong #D-Strong" Photo courtesy of Lance Bass' Twitter account Prev Next URI Rams Men's Basketball Team "We are thinking of you Dorian #DStrong" Photo courtesy of URI twitter Prev Next Congressman Jim Langevin "Dorian is such a brave young man & I hope his wish comes true #DStrong" Photo courtesy of Jim Langevin's twitter account Prev Next Hasbro Hospital Staff "Members of our Oncology staff: proud to show support for & be part of #DStrong movement. #PrayingforDorian." Photo courtesy of Hasbro Hospital's twitter Prev Next Bryant University Men's Hockey Prev Next Rhode Island EMA "RIEMA stands with Dorian and his family! Don't just be strong, be #DStrong" Photo courtesy of RI EMA on twitter Prev Next URI Fans at The Ryan Center "Rhody Nation is #DStrong!" Photo courtesy of URI on twitter Prev Next TD Garden "Sending our love and support to Dorian Murray! We're all thinking of you. #DStrong" Photo courtesy of TD Garden twitter account Prev Next James Woods Photo courtesy of Woods' Twitter Prev Next Actor Kevin James Photo courtesy of Facebook Prev Next Patriots Linebacker Jerod Mayo Photo courtesy of Jerod Mayo's Twitter account Prev





















































































































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.