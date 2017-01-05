Dorian Murray’s Mother Asks for “Acts of Kindness” on What Would Have Been 9th Birthday
Email to a friend
Permalink
Thursday, January 05, 2017
GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team
In honor of Dorian Murray’s birthday on Thursday, his mother is asking for everyone to do an act of kindness towards someone else.
“Compliment a stranger on their sweater or scarf, purchase the coffee for the person behind you, call a friend and let them know how much you appreciate them. Make someone smile tomorrow, then look up to the sky and wish Dorian a very happy birthday,” his mother says on the Praying for Dorian Facebook page.
He passed away in March after being diagnosed with stage four cancer at the age for four.
“The last couple of months have been difficult for me and my family......my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year.....all first holidays without our beloved Dorian. We've all struggled with it,” said his mother in the post.
Dorian would have been nine years old.
Click here for more information on the DStrong Foundation.
Related Slideshow: #DStrong All Over The World
Prev
Next
Thousands gather at Misquamicut Beach
Photo courtesy of Tim Yakaitis/DroneOn
Prev
Next
Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White
"We love you Dorian! #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of Vanna White's Facebook page
Prev
Next
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page
Prev
Next
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page
Prev
Next
Legendary Comic Book Writer Stan Lee
Photo courtesy of Facebook
Prev
Next
#dstrong from Kenya
Photo courtesy of Henry Maitha on twitter
Prev
Next
Jimmy Baron Jr. and Proximus Spirou in Belgium
Photo courtesy of Spirou basketball on twitter
Prev
Next
Staff of the China Daily newspaper
Photo courtesy of bbc
Prev
Next
Rock 95 in Australia
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook Page
Prev
Next
Conan O'Brien
"Westerly kids have to stick together. Stay strong, Dorian, we are all thinking of you! #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of Conan O Brien's Twitter account
Prev
Next
From the Great Wall of China
Photo courtesy of the Prayers for Dorian facebook page
Prev
Next
Paula Abdul
Photo courtesy of Paula Abdul's twitter account
Prev
Next
Navigant Credit Union
Photo courtesy of Navigant
Prev
Next
U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus and wife Melodee Hanes
Photo courtesy of USMissionCN Twitter
Prev
Next
Former Red Sox Play-by-Play Man Don Orsillo
"Thoughts are with you #dstrong."
Photo courtesy of Don Orsillo's twitter account
Prev
Next
Providence College Friars men's basketball
Photo courtesy of PC men's basketball twitter
Prev
Next
Former New England Patriot Patrick Pass
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page
Prev
Next
Senator Jack Reed
"Dorian: You have a megawatt smile & you’re inspiration to many. Stay #DStrong!"
Photo courtesy of Jack Reed's Twiter account
Prev
Next
Connecticut State Police
Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police twitter
Prev
Next
Former New England Patriot Lawyer Milloy
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook Page
Prev
Next
Governor Gina Raimondo
"Rhode Island is staying strong for our hero Dorian #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of Gina Raimondo's twitter account
Prev
Next
Providence Fire Department
Photo courtesy of Providence Fire Deparment's facebook
Prev
Next
Rhode Island State Police
"You're a trooper, Dorian. We support #DStrong."
Photo courtesy of Rhode Island State Police Twitter account
Prev
Next
Mystic Aquarium
Photo Courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page
Prev
Next
Providence Bruins Players Tommy Cross and Brandon DeFazio
Photo courtesy of Providence Bruins on twitter
Prev
Next
Rhode Island State Police K9
Photo courtesy of RI State Police Twitter
Prev
Next
Johnson & Wales Men's Basketball Team
"We are proud to honor Dorian Murray in his D Strong campaign! He has been fighting cancer since he was 4. He is currently 8 now and the doctors told him there is nothing more that they can do. Dorions last wish is to become famous with the hashtag#dstrong Anything is possible so we think we should all make it happen. He has already taken the internet by storm so let's keep it going. Prayers go out to your family. Stay strong. We love you!��
JWU basketball is #DSTRONG"
Photo courtesy of Facebook
Prev
Next
Narragansett Beer
"Stronger than the tallest of boys. #dstrong"
Photo courtesy of Narragansett Beer twitter
Prev
Next
DSTRONG in Ghana
Photo courtesy of twitter
Prev
Next
Hot 96.9 in Boston
Photo Courtesy of twitter
Prev
Next
NE Revs Star Charlie Davies
"Dorian is eight years old and has been battling cancer. Support Dorian's dream of becoming famous!!"
Photo courtesy of Charlie Davies twitter
Prev
Next
Boston University Women's Hockey
Prev
Next
Music Star Lance Bass of NSYNC Fame
"I stand with Dorian! #DStrong #D-Strong"
Photo courtesy of Lance Bass' Twitter account
Prev
Next
URI Rams Men's Basketball Team
"We are thinking of you Dorian #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of URI twitter
Prev
Next
Congressman Jim Langevin
"Dorian is such a brave young man & I hope his wish comes true #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of Jim Langevin's twitter account
Prev
Next
Hasbro Hospital Staff
"Members of our Oncology staff: proud to show support for & be part of #DStrong movement. #PrayingforDorian."
Photo courtesy of Hasbro Hospital's twitter
Prev
Next
Bryant University Men's Hockey
Prev
Next
Rhode Island EMA
"RIEMA stands with Dorian and his family! Don't just be strong, be #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of RI EMA on twitter
Prev
Next
URI Fans at The Ryan Center
"Rhody Nation is #DStrong!"
Photo courtesy of URI on twitter
Prev
Next
TD Garden
"Sending our love and support to Dorian Murray! We're all thinking of you. #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of TD Garden twitter account
Prev
Next
James Woods
Photo courtesy of Woods' Twitter
Prev
Next
Actor Kevin James
Photo courtesy of Facebook
Prev
Next
Patriots Linebacker Jerod Mayo
Photo courtesy of Jerod Mayo's Twitter account
Related Articles
Enjoy this post? Share it with others.
Email to a friend
Permalink
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It