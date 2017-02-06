Country Star Alan Jackson Coming to Play Dunkin’ Donuts Center in April

Country star Alan Jackson is coming to Providence.

Jackson is bringing his 2017 Honky Tonk Highway Tour to Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Saturday, April 22. Jackson will be joined by multi-platinum singer Lee Ann Womack.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m.

The tour follows Jackson’s recent 25th anniversary celebration which saw him play many sold-out crowds throughout 2015 and 2016.

Alan Jackson

Most recently, Jackson released the album “Angels and Alcohol and is the subject of a new box set titled “Genuine: The Alan Jackson Story”

In his career, Jackson has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide and ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time.

He has released over 60 singles and registered 50 top ten hits and 35 #1s and won over 150 music industry awards. Awards include 18 Academy of Country Music Awards, 16 Country Music Association Awards and two Grammys and ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards.

Jackson was recently listed as one of the top 10 country artists of all-time by Billboard.

