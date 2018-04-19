Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company to Host Annual Leadership Series

Thursday, April 19, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

William Shakespeare

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company is set to present the annual Shakespeare and Leadership series focusing on gender and power through scenes of various Shakespeare plays.

The event will take place at the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre at New England Conservatory on Thursday, April 26.

It is free and open to the public.

Click here to reserve a seat.

The Series

The series features a script-in-hand reading of scenes from various Shakespeare’s plays performed by renowned business, government, and community leaders alongside professional actors.

The reading is followed by a panel discussion by the participants addressing leadership questions and themes raised in the text.

The scenes played will include Much Ado About Nothing, Merchant of Venice, Measure for Measure, and Richard III.

Participants in the reading and discussion of will include Dr. Kerry Healey, President of Babson College; Martha Coakley, Former Attorney General of Massachusetts; Cheryl Yaffe Keiser, Executive Director, The Lewis Institute & Babson Social Innovation Lab; Joyce Linehan, Chief of Policy for Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh; Anita Walker, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council; and Dr. Lawrence P. Ward, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Babson College.

The actors participating in the event are Ben Church, Nash Hightower, Charlotte Kinder, Deb Martin, Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Amanda Ruggiero, Joe Short, and Robert St. Laurence.

 

Related Slideshow: 25 Must See Spring & Summer Concerts in New England - 2018

Prev Next

May 9

Jackson Browne at PPAC 

Providence, RI

Hall of Famer Jackson Browne is coming to PPAC in May. 

In his career, Browne has sold over 18 million albums in the U.S. 

He is known for songs such as  "These Days", "The Pretender", "Running on Empty", "Lawyers in Love", "Doctor My Eyes", "Take It Easy", "For a Rocker", and "Somebody's Baby" and others. 

Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2007

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

May 25-27

Boston Calling 2018 

Boston, MA

Boston Calling, the first New England music festival of the season kicks off in downtown Boston on the weekend of May 25 to the 27.

The festival features performances from Eminem, The Killers, Jack White and more. 

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

May 26

Jason Aldean at Xfinity Center 

Mansfield, MA

Jason Aldean brings his "High Noon Neon Tour" to the Xfinity Center. 

Aldean is celebrating the release of his eighth album titled "Rearview Town." 

In his career, he has seen 19 singles reach #1 on the on either the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts with "Why", "She's Country", "Big Green Tractor", "The Truth", "Don't You Wanna Stay" (a duet with Kelly Clarkson), "Dirt Road Anthem," among others. 

In 2017. Aldean won the Entertainer of the Year Award at the ACM Awards. 

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

May 28

Latin American Music Festival at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet 

Providence, RI 

A celebration of Latin culture that showcases the music, art, food, and dance styles of countries like Mexico, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, and many more. 

The festival will be filled with live performances from dance groups, musicians, and vocalists who are ready to put on a show. 

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

June 6

Imagine Dragons at Xfinity Center 

Mansfield, MA

Imagine Dragons is bringing their "Evolve Tour" to the Xfinity Center this summer. 

The group is known for songs such as "On Top of the World," "Amsterdam," and "Warriors." 

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

June 7 - 10

PVDFEST

Providence, RI

Live music, dance, food, and visual art installations transform the Providence. Dozens of music performances play over a four-day event. Multi-art installations take-over of public spaces, parks, and outdoor stages in the heart of Providence, Rhode Island.  Artists from across the globe perform.

Prev Next

June 15

Paul Simon at TD Garden 

Boston, MA

Formally one half of the legendary duo "Simon & Garfunkel," Paul Simon is bringing his solo tour to the TD Garden. 

Simon has earned sixteen Grammys for his solo and collaborative work, including three for Album of the Year (Bridge Over Troubled Water, Still Crazy After All These Years, Graceland), and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

June 15

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill at Mohegan Sun 

Uncasville, Ct.

Music legends Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill are bringing their Soul2Soul World Tour to Mohegan Sun this summer. 

The tour is one of the highest grossing tours in country music history.

Tim McGraw 

McGraw has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 11 Country Music Association (CMA) awards, 10 American Music Awards, and three People's Choice Awards.

He has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Faith Hill 

Hill has won five Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, six American Music Awards, and several other awards.

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

June 15 & 16

Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park 

Boston, MA

The Zac Brown Band is returning to Fenway Park for their "Down the Rabbit Hole Live" tour to Fenway Park. 

In their career, the band has charted 16 singles, 13 of which have reached #1 on the  Billboard Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay chart. 

Their hits include, " "Chicken Fried", "Toes", "Highway 20 Ride", "Free", "As She's Walking Away", "Colder Weather", "Knee Deep", "Keep Me in Mind", "Goodbye in Her Eyes", "Sweet Annie", "Homegrown", "Loving You Easy", and "Beautiful Drug". 

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

June 21

The Wailers at Greenwich Odeum 

East Greenwich, RI 

In honor of Bob Marley, the Wailers are continuing to tour and celebrate his legacy. 

There are more than 250 million Bob Marley & The Wailers recordings sold, including 1977’s Exodus, anointed Best Album of the Century in 1999 by Time Magazine, and “One Love,” named Song of the Millennium that same year by BBC.

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

June 22

Dave Matthews Band at Xfinity Center 

Mansfield, MA 

The popular rock band makes their return to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield this summer for one show.

Expect some new material, exploratory jamming, and hits like “Crash,” “Ants Marching,” and “What Would You Say," among others. 

Dave Matthews Band has sold over 60 million records worldwide. 

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

July 6

Luke Bryan at Fenway Park 

Boston, MA

Country music star Luke Bryan is coming to Fenway Park. 

Bryan released his latest album titled "What Makes You Country," on December 8 of 2017. The album features the hit single "Light it Up." 

To date, Bryan has sold more than 7 million albums and 27 million singles worldwide. 

Bryan, who's career who began in 2000, is best known for his number on singles " I Don't Want This Night to End," "Drunk on You," and "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye." 

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

July 19

Chris Brown at Xfinity Center 

Mansfield, MA

Chris Brown is bringing his “Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour” to the Xfinity Center.

Brown has sold more than 100 million albums and singles worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

He has won several awards, including 14 BET Awards, 5 Billboard Music Awards, and 5 Soul Train Music Awards. According to Billboard, Brown has the seventh most Hot 100 entries on the chart with 87.

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

July 21

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers and Los Lobos at Indian Ranch 

Webster, MA

Hornsby's music has been recognized on a number of occasions with awards, including the 1987 Grammy Award for Best New Artist with Bruce Hornsby and the Range, the 1990 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, and the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance

He also collaborated with Grateful Dead and was a member of the band from September 1990 to March 1992, playing over 100 shows during that period.

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

July 21 & 22

Foo Fighters at Fenway Park 

Boston, MA

The Foo Fighters are bringing their "Concrete and Gold Tour" to Fenway Park for a two-night stay. 

The Foo Fighters recently released their ninth album titled "Concrete & Gold," which reached #1 in the U.S. 

Over the course of the band's career, four of their albums have won Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album. Overall, they have sold over 12 million copies in the United States alone.

They are known for songs such as "Best of You," "Learn to Fly," "Times Like These," and more. 

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

July 27 - 29

Newport Folk Festival 

Newport, RI 

The Newport Folk Festival returns this summer with a lineup that includes “The War and Treaty,” “Twain,” “Lucius” and more.

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

July 26, 27 & 28

Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium 

Foxboro, MA

Taylor Swift is coming to Gillette Stadium for three shows this summer as part of her “Reputation” Stadium Tour.

Swift is the winner of 10 Grammy Awards, five Guinness World Records, one Emmy Award, 21 Billboard Music Awards, 12 Country Music Association Awards, eight Academy of Country Music Awards, and one Brit Award.

She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 40 million albums—including 27.8 million in the US—and 130 million single downloads.

She was named Time Person of the Year in 2017 as part of the “Silence Breakers.”

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

August 3-5

Newport Jazz Festival 

Newport, RI

The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The festival will show off over 50 individual jazz ensembles on four stages including performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams State Park. 

The festival will feature artists such as George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Roy Hargrove, Alicia Olatuja and more. 

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

August 5

Jay Z & Beyonce at Gillette Stadium 

Foxboro, MA

The tour is the second one that Beyonce and Jay-Z have done together following 2014's On The Run tour. 

Jay Z 

Jay-Z is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold over 50 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide, while receiving 21 Grammy Awards for his music.

He holds the record for most number one albums by a solo artist on the US Billboard 200 with 14.He has also had four number ones on the Billboard Hot 100, one, ”Empire State of Mind,” as the lead artist.

Jay-Z married Beyoncé in 2008. As a couple, they have an estimated net worth of $1.16 billion.

Beyonce 

In her career, Beyoncé has sold an estimated 100 million records as a solo artist, making her one of the best-selling music artists in history.

She has won 22 Grammy Awards and is the most nominated woman in the award's history.

Beyonce is also the most awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, with 24 wins.

Forbes ranked her as the most powerful female in entertainment on their 2015 and 2017 lists, and in 2016 she finished in sixth place for Time's Person of the Year.

 

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

August 9

Jimmy Buffett at Fenway Park 

Boston, MA

Escape to Margaritaville with music legend Jimmy Buffett at Fenway Park. Buffett will be joined by Huey Lewis and the News.  

In his career, Buffett has released 30 studio albums, eight of which are Gold Albums and nine are Platinum. 

He won his first ever Country Music Award (CMA) for his song "It's 5 O'clock Somewhere."

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

August 10

Billy Joel at Fenway Park 

Boston, MA

For the fourth consecutive year, rock and roll legend Billy Joel will play Fenway Park. 

Billy Joel released his first hit song, arguably still his biggest hit, Piano Man in 1973 and since has become the 6th best selling recording artist and the third best selling solo artist in the United States. 

Joel was inducted into the  Songwriters Hall of  Fame in 1992 and then the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. 

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

August 11

Journey & Def Leppard at Fenway Park

Boston, MA

Legendary rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are combining to bring a huge show to Fenway Park. 

Def Leppard is one of only five rock bands with two original studio albums selling more than 10 million copies in the U.S.

Overall, they have sold more than 100 million records all over the world. 

Journey has sold over 80 million albums worldwide, earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums, and has headlined multiple sold-out stadiums. 

Click here for tickets

Prev Next

August 12

The Beach Boys at Indian Ranch

Webster, MA

The legendary Beach Boys are returning to Indian Ranch this August for a concert that you don't want to miss. 

The group had over eighty songs chart worldwide, thirty-six of them US Top 40 hits (the most by an American rock band), four reaching number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Beach Boys have sold in excess of 100 million records worldwide. 

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

August 24 & 25

Kenny Chesney at Gillette Stadium 

Foxboro, MA

Kenny Chesney is bringing his "Trip Around the Sun" tour to Gillette Stadium with special guest Dierks Bentley. 

Kenny Chesney has already performed at Gillette Stadium more times than any other artist and broke 9 attendance records during his 2015 Big Revival Tour.

Chesney has recorded 20 albums, 14 of which have been certified gold or higher by the RIAA, produced over 40 top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay Charts, 28 of which have reached #1.

Click here for tickets 

Prev Next

August 3o

Rhythm and Roots

Charleston, RI

21st Annual Rhythm and Roots Music and Dance Festival Every Labor Day Weekend at Ninigret Park Best Festival for Music.

Get tickets here

Prev Next

Every Week

Live Music at GoLocal LIVE's Alex & Ani Lounge 

Providence, RI

Be sure to stay tuned to the Alex & Ani Lounge on GoLocal LIVE where you will see some of the best local musicians in the state perform. 

To date, local stars like Allysen Callery, Mickey Lamantia, the Billy Harpin Band and others have all taken the stage at the Alex & Ani Lounge. 

Stay tuned all Spring and Summer to check out the performances. 

Click here for past performances

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!