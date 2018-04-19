Commonwealth Shakespeare Company to Host Annual Leadership Series

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company is set to present the annual Shakespeare and Leadership series focusing on gender and power through scenes of various Shakespeare plays.

The event will take place at the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre at New England Conservatory on Thursday, April 26.

It is free and open to the public.

The Series

The series features a script-in-hand reading of scenes from various Shakespeare’s plays performed by renowned business, government, and community leaders alongside professional actors.

The reading is followed by a panel discussion by the participants addressing leadership questions and themes raised in the text.

The scenes played will include Much Ado About Nothing, Merchant of Venice, Measure for Measure, and Richard III.

Participants in the reading and discussion of will include Dr. Kerry Healey, President of Babson College; Martha Coakley, Former Attorney General of Massachusetts; Cheryl Yaffe Keiser, Executive Director, The Lewis Institute & Babson Social Innovation Lab; Joyce Linehan, Chief of Policy for Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh; Anita Walker, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council; and Dr. Lawrence P. Ward, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Babson College.

The actors participating in the event are Ben Church, Nash Hightower, Charlotte Kinder, Deb Martin, Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Amanda Ruggiero, Joe Short, and Robert St. Laurence.

