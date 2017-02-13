College Admissions: Using Social Media During Admissions Process

According to a 2015 survey, recently released by Kaplan Test Prep, 40% of college admissions officers say that they check the social media accounts of applicants during the admissions process. In a 2013 report, 35% of admissions reps said they reviewed something on these sites that negatively affected a student’s chances of being accepted. In the past 8 years since Kaplan began tracking social media statistics in admissions, these numbers have grown exponentially.

The reviews don’t end with admissions departments. Coaches, in particular, seem to like to check out potential athletes. And no one is tracking yet if scholarship committees are Googling applicants. Why do they do it? Colleges and coaches don’t want to invite trouble onto campuses and teams. The student who is brazen enough to post a picture drinking alcohol as a minor or smoking pot illegally isn’t an attractive prospect. Officials want responsible students who will obey the rules. A student who displays an image as a party boy/girl at a young age may also be viewed as a risk for attrition. Even after you are accepted to college, you put your matriculation at risk with questionable postings. Colleges can and will rescind acceptances based on illegal or unethical behavior. Think your privacy settings will protect you? Think again. Most students I know haven’t even met half of their Twitter followers, never mind their 1500 Facebook friends. They don’t know who they are letting in, and who has the technological savvy or network to get around privacy settings.

To see how close to home this hits, I Googled a couple of my students and found a Twitter photo of a student making an obscene gesture with liquor bottles in the background, a Facebook posting of a student at a party holding what appears to be a joint, and an Instagram rant using profane language about another student. These social media posting would likely have admissions officers throwing a student’s file into the rejection pile. For some reason, kids just don’t seem to grasp that what you post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, blogs and YouTube is FOREVER and is subject to being seen by EVERYONE.

So, what is the best way to use social media sites during the college admission process and after? First, your postings should reflect who you are in a positive manner. Pictures should be of you, your family, friends, sports, performing and visual arts, etc. Rants should be about your favorite activities, political and social passions, friends winning a championship or award, family vacations, camp and the latest goal you scored. You should join the Facebook pages and blogs of colleges you are interested in to follow news, connect with existing students, and get admissions advice. And finally, after you are accepted to college, social media can be a great way to meet fellow students before you get to campus, and maybe even find a roommate! Quite simply, stay away from any references to drugs, alcohol, sex, bullying, cheating and lying. And be very cautious about pictures that are posted by others which tag you in questionable circumstances.

Social media is filled with amazing technology that allows students to glean much more information about colleges than ever before. However, it also makes students far more vulnerable than in past generations as admissions officials peer inside their personal lives and draw conclusions about character and indiscretions. So, the next time you log on, think about if you are comfortable with college admissions reps viewing your latest picture or posting.

Heading off to college can be a stressful time. To ease the anxiety, Cristiana Quinn, GoLocalProv's College Admissions Expert, has some sage words for children and parents alike.

Students:
1. Organize your dorm room items now, and assess what you need to ship vs. transport in the car. This will alleviate stress before you leave for school. Use a printable checklist for your dorm room, like this one.

2. When you arrive at college, don't expect everything to be perfect. Your roommate, classes or sports team may not be everything that you dreamed of, and that's okay. Make the best of it, and remember that college gets easier after you adjust in the first semester. Stay in touch with friends and family from home, but transition to your new life. Don't live virtually (texting) hanging on to the past too much--live in the moment in your new community.

3. Textbooks are extremely expensive; save money by renting or buying used text at Chegg or Amazon vs. buying at the on campus bookstore.

4. Make sure you know where health services is on campus and the hours. Also, know where the closest hospital is, in case health services is closed. Visit the academic support center and learn about tutoring and study skills resources in the first week of school---BEFORE you need them.

5. Join at least 3 organizations or clubs on campus. This will give you a chance to meet a variety of people outside of your dorm and classes. Chances are that these students will be more aligned with your interests and values. Intramural sports teams, the campus newspaper, community service groups, political groups, outing clubs are all good.

Parents:
1. Don't hover at orientation and drop-offs. This is a difficult time, but resist the urge to linger.

2. Get a healthcare proxy signed before your son/daughter goes off to campus. This is critical for students over 18, otherwise you will not have access to medical info in the case of and emergency (due to healthcare privacy laws). You need to be able to speak with doctors and make decisions remotely and quickly if anything happens.

3. Expect some bumps in the road. Homesickness is normal, as are issues with roommates and professors. Be supportive at a distance. Never call a professor, and try not to text your child multiple times a day. This is the time to let them learn independence and more responsibility. They can deal with issues if you give them the chance.

4. Book now for parent weekends and special events on campus for the rest of 2015-16 year. Hotels get overloaded during big weekends.

5. Avoid pushing a major--this usually leads to unhappiness and causes stress in the family. It's good to provide students with resources, but encourage them to seek career testing and counseling on-campus with professors and the Career Center. Discuss options, but don't dictate or pressure students to select something too early.

