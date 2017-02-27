College Admissions: Remove Barriers & Watch Applications Surge

Waterville, Maine, home to Colby College has not suddenly become a hipster mecca or landed on the list of “Best College Towns”. However, Colby did get rid of their supplemental essay requirement 2 years ago. Seniors fatigued with extra essays viewed this as an incentive to apply, and Colby reaped the benefits. The college was already selective and attracted plenty of talented kids, but removing the extra essay resulted in an even greater pool to choose from with more diversity. Add this to a test flexible policy where students can use SAT, ACT or 3 SAT II Subject Test Scores, and applications skyrocketed.

George Washington University in Washington, DC was a popular option for kids wanting to go to school in the nation’s capital. But when GW became SAT/ACT optional last year, they joined a small group of large universities that are setting a trend. In the midst of hundreds of small schools that are part of www.fairtest.org, GW established themselves as an early adopter of test optional policies among large universities. The result: they received 25,431 applications for the class of 2020, up from 19,833 last year. Approximately 20% of those applicants chose not to submit test scores; a hot university managed to get even hotter.

The message is clear, students are overburdened with application requirements and disillusioned with the idea that standardized tests reflect their abilities. Even those who have labored to get straight A’s in AP classes and spent hours on extra-curricular activities want a break. They want competitive colleges that don’t make them write an extra essay. They want large universities that allow them to apply without SAT or ACT scores. Perhaps Harvard, with billions in the bank, can afford big marketing campaigns to bring in a paltry 4.6% increase in applications. But for the rest of colleges and universities that don’t have millions to spend on glossy brochures and cutting edge websites, it’s time to stand up and take notice. Cutting out supplemental essays and dropping test scores doesn’t cost anything. In fact, it saves money by reducing essay readers and the expense of chasing down lost test scores.

Heading off to college can be a stressful time. To ease the anxiety, Cristiana Quinn, GoLocalProv's College Admissions Expert, has some sage words for children and parents alike. Prev Next Students 1 Organize your dorm room items now, and assess what you need to ship vs. transport in the car. This will alleviate stress before you leave for school. Use a printable checklist for your dorm room, like this one. Prev Next Students 2 When you arrive at college, don't expect everything to be perfect. Your roommate, classes or sports team may not be everything that you dreamed of, and that's okay. Make the best of it, and remember that college gets easier after you adjust in the first semester. Stay in touch with friends and family from home, but transition to your new life. Don't live virtually (texting) hanging on to the past too much--live in the moment in your new community. Prev Next Students 3 Textbooks are extremely expensive; save money by renting or buying used text at Chegg or Amazon vs. buying at the on campus bookstore. Prev Next Students 4 Make sure you know where health services is on campus and the hours. Also, know where the closest hospital is, in case health services is closed. Visit the academic support center and learn about tutoring and study skills resources in the first week of school---BEFORE you need them. Prev Next Students 5 Join at least 3 organizations or clubs on campus. This will give you a chance to meet a variety of people outside of your dorm and classes. Chances are that these students will be more aligned with your interests and values. Intramural sports teams, the campus newspaper, community service groups, political groups, outing clubs are all good. Prev Next Parents 1 Don't hover at orientation and drop-offs. This is a difficult time, but resist the urge to linger. Prev Next Parents 2 Get a healthcare proxy signed before your son/daughter goes off to campus. This is critical for students over 18, otherwise you will not have access to medical info in the case of and emergency (due to healthcare privacy laws). You need to be able to speak with doctors and make decisions remotely and quickly if anything happens. Prev Next Parents 3 Expect some bumps in the road. Homesickness is normal, as are issues with roommates and professors. Be supportive at a distance. Never call a professor, and try not to text your child multiple times a day. This is the time to let them learn independence and more responsibility. They can deal with issues if you give them the chance. Prev Next Parents 4 Book now for parent weekends and special events on campus for the rest of 2015-16 year. Hotels get overloaded during big weekends. Prev Next Parents 5 Avoid pushing a major--this usually leads to unhappiness and causes stress in the family. It's good to provide students with resources, but encourage them to seek career testing and counseling on-campus with professors and the Career Center. Discuss options, but don't dictate or pressure students to select something too early. Prev

