College Admissions: 5 Most Haunted College Campuses

Monday, October 23, 2017

Cristiana Quinn, GoLocalProv College Admissions Expert

 

haunted college

Ghosts at Gettysburg and other college hauntings

Isn't it hard enough to study without a ghost interrupting your concentration? In honor of Halloween, consider these truly haunted college campuses.

Transylvania University

Yes, there really is one! I’d like to say that Dracula graduated from TU, but sadly the Count did not hail from Lexington, Kentucky. The oldest university west of the Allegheny Mountains, TU is home to the tomb of Constantine Rafinesque, a terribly unpopular Botany professor who later had an ill-fated affair with the college President’s wife and was banished. Angry and bitter, legend has it that he cast a spell on the university as he left town, and now his ghost still haunts its grounds.

Notre Dame

You guessed it; The Gipper is indeed the resident ghost at Notre Dame. George Gipp died from pneumonia after a night of partying and being locked out of his dorm. He slept on the steps of Washington Hall in the rain, and is said to still walk the halls of that building, accompanied by the eerie sound of his French horn.

Ohio University

Athens, Ohio is home to what may be the largest Halloween party in the country, drawing people from all over the U.S. The OU campus is rich in ghostly legend. In fact, it’s hard to find a building that isn’t rumored to be haunted. Washington Hall is said to be visited by a female basketball team that perished in a bus crash on the way home from a game, and Jefferson Hall has a frequently sighted elementary teacher dressed in 1950s clothing. In other dorms, ghosts are reported to turn on water faucets, make lights flicker and throw books around rooms. Why so many restless spirits? Apparently, the campus is at the center of a pentagram formed by 5 cemeteries in the outlying area of Athens, and the energy from the undead is drawn to campus.

Kenyon College

The “Gates of Hell” that adorn the entrance to campus might be your first clue that Kenyon has an association with the other world, but it doesn’t stop there. About a dozen places on campus have had ghostly sightings. Some of the stories appear to be pure legend, like the student who died after hitting his head on the ceiling in the swimming pool building, but several others appear to be true and related to suicides or untimely student deaths. However, the most famous haunting stems from is the tragic fire in the Old Kenyon building in the 1940s when 9 students perished. The building reopened the following year, and the ghosts of the victims are said to still cry out late at night.

Gettysburg College

The nearby battlefield was the site of the bloodiest episode in the Civil War. So, it’s not surprising that one of the buildings on campus, Pennsylvania Hall, served as a Confederate hospital. Over the years, students have reported seeing soldiers walking the grounds or pacing at the top of buildings. But the most gruesome story occurred in the 1980s. Two administrators got on an elevator in Pennsylvania Hall, and when doors opened at the basement level, they saw a room filled with injured soldiers, doctors operating in primitive conditions, and blood spattered walls. Now that’s scary!

#13 Wesleyan University

Overall Rank: 49

Location: Middletown, CT

Score: 2.73 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $47,244

Business Insider: "With roughly 2,900 undergraduates on a 316-acre campus overlooking the Conn. River, Wesleyan uses its small size to provide highly personal faculty support and customizable programs of study to students.

#12 Boston University

Overall Rank: 45

Location: Boston, MA

Score: 2.79 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $44,910

Business Insider: "A concrete campus located in the bustling city of Boston, BU has nearly 100 study abroad programs in 23 countries, an active social media presence with more than 200 Facebook pages and groups, and 20-plus NCAA Division I varsity sports, including a multiple NCAA national championship-winning hockey team."

#11 Wellesley College

Overall Rank: 44

Location: Wellesley, MA

Score: 2.86 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $43,544

Business Insider: "Madeleine Albright, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Diane Sawyer are among the nearly 37,000 living alumni of Wellesley College, an institute with an unwavering commitment to empowering women to make a difference in the world."

"Students are central to decision-making at this liberal arts college: They serve on major committees of the board of trustees, participate in faculty search, and contribute to strategic planning."
 
#10 Middlebury College

Overall Rank: 40

Location: Middlebury, VT

Score: 2.94 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $57,075

Business Insider: "Renowned for leadership in language instruction and environmental studies, Middlebury emphasizes close interaction between students and faculty as the core of its education. All courses are taught by faculty members, rather than graduate assistants, and 65% of classes contain fewer than 20 students."

#9 Tufts University

Overall Rank: 37

Location: Medford, MA

Score: 3.07 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $46,598

Business Insider: "Tufts University encourages students to pursue interdisciplinary studies at its two colleges, the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering. An overwhelming 90% of students are enrolled in the first, which boasts a liberal arts college feel in a research-rich environment."

#8 Boston College

Overall Rank: 36

Location: Boston, MA

Score: 3.09 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $46,088

Business Insider: "Boston College jumps four spots on our list, thanks in part to its tremendous growth in recent years. Undergraduate applications have soared 75% over the past decade, and voluntary giving by alumni has increased the university's endowment to $1.9 billion."

#7 Amherst College

Overall Rank: 27

Location: Amherst, MA

Score: 3.31 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $58,744

Business Insider: "Ranked the second-best liberal arts school in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report, Amherst College climbed four spots on our list this year."

#6 Williams College

Overall Rank: 23

Location: Williamstown, MA

Score: 3.40 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $46,600

Business Insider: "Williams was number 27 on last year's list, but our readers voted it up to No. 23 this time around. A top liberal arts college, Williams is set to host its own TEDx conference for students and faculty in January 2014."

#5 Brown University

Overall Rank: 20

Location: Providence, RI

Score: 3.60 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $45,612

Business Insider: "Brown is known for being the most individualistic of the Ivies, and with some of the happiest students."

#4 Dartmouth College

Overall Rank: 9

Location: Hanover, NH

Score: 3.96 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $46,752

Business Insider: "At 4,200 enrolled undergraduate students, Dartmouth is the smallest of the Ivies. But its size has no bearing on the prestige of its programs; the school was ranked No. 1 in undergraduate teaching courses by U.S. News & World Report for the fourth year in a row."

#3 Yale University

Overall Rank: 5

Location: New Haven, CT

Score: 4.25 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $44,125

Business Insider: "Our readers were not shy in praising Yale's hardworking professors: 'Yale is still the best ranking... school thanks to it[s] high profile faculty," one respondent pointed out. 'It's them who keep Yale in the top.'"

#2 Harvard University

Overall Rank: 3

Location: Cambridge, MA

Score: 4.42 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $42,292

Business Insider: "For the third year in a row, Harvard has held fast at No. 3. Harvard's most popular majors (or "concentrations," as they're called there) are economics and political science, and the Crimson school has been hailed for its think-outside-the-box approach to learning."

#1 MIT

Overall Rank: 1

Location: Cambridge, MA

Score: 4.5 out of 5

Tuition and Fees: $42,050

Business Insider: "The tech school admits fewer than 9 percent of applicants, some of whom have gone on to achieve prestigious awards like Nobel Prizes, National Medals of Science, MacArthur Grants, and National Medals of Technology and Innovation."

