College Admissions: Early Application Numbers

At Princeton, applications soared 9.4% this year, possibly due to the University dropping their SAT II Subject Test requirement. Princeton’s biggest pool ever, 4,164 students applied under the Single Choice Early Action (SCEA). These students were restricted from applying to other private universities early, but are not committed to attend Princeton if they are fortunate enough to be accepted. They may wait until the spring and play out regular decision acceptances and financial aid packages before making their decision.

UPenn also saw a significant jump in applications with 5,629 students applying under their binding Early Decision program. This represents a 4.4% increase over last’ year’s early applications at Penn.

Dartmouth reported a 2% increase in Early Decision applications, and Yale remained relatively flat with just a .6% rise in their Restrictive Early Action applications. Cornell, Brown and Harvard have not yet released their early admission data. Applicants from the early Ivy League admission pool can expect to hear from colleges around December 15.

For students who missed out on November Early Decision and Early Action deadlines, Regular Decision deadlines still offer an opportunity for admission for the fall of 2016. Some colleges also offer Early Decision II (ED2) binding plans with January deadlines for students willing to commit to attending the college. While Ivy League institutions don’t offer an ED2 option, several elite New England colleges do. They include: Bates, Bowdoin, Brandeis, Colby Middlebury, Tufts and Wesleyan.

