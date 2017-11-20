Welcome! Login | Register

College Admissions: Early Application Numbers

Monday, November 20, 2017

Cristiana Quinn, GoLocalProv College Admissions Expert

 

The first round of Early Decision and Early Action deadlines has come and gone as students wait anxiously for returns. Most colleges are still tallying the numbers, but a few of the Ivy League have released early statistics.

At Princeton, applications soared 9.4% this year, possibly due to the University dropping their SAT II Subject Test requirement. Princeton’s biggest pool ever, 4,164 students applied under the Single Choice Early Action (SCEA). These students were restricted from applying to other private universities early, but are not committed to attend Princeton if they are fortunate enough to be accepted. They may wait until the spring and play out regular decision acceptances and financial aid packages before making their decision.

UPenn also saw a significant jump in applications with 5,629 students applying under their binding Early Decision program. This represents a 4.4% increase over last’ year’s early applications at Penn.

Dartmouth reported a 2% increase in Early Decision applications, and Yale remained relatively flat with just a .6% rise in their Restrictive Early Action applications. Cornell, Brown and Harvard have not yet released their early admission data. Applicants from the early Ivy League admission pool can expect to hear from colleges around December 15.

For students who missed out on November Early Decision and Early Action deadlines, Regular Decision deadlines still offer an opportunity for admission for the fall of 2016. Some colleges also offer Early Decision II (ED2) binding plans with January deadlines for students willing to commit to attending the college. While Ivy League institutions don’t offer an ED2 option, several elite New England colleges do. They include: Bates, Bowdoin, Brandeis, Colby Middlebury, Tufts and Wesleyan.

Cristiana Quinn, M.Ed. is the founder of College Admission Advisors, LLC which provides strategic college counseling, SAT/ACT prep and athletic recruiting services.

 

Related Slideshow: New England’s 19 Best Colleges for Food

According the The Daily Meal's 2013 rankings, New England is home to many of the nation's best college dining experiences.  See which school's made the list...

Prev Next

19. Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

National Rank: 59

Prev Next

18. Dartmouth College

Hanover, NH

National Rank: 56

Prev Next

17. Roger Williams University

Bristol, RI

National Rank: 53

Prev Next

16. Saint Anslem College

Manchester, NH

National Rank: 47

Prev Next

15. University of Connecticut

Storrs, CT

National Rank: 46

Prev Next

14. Brown University

Providence, RI

National Rank: 44

Prev Next

13. Colby College

Waterville, ME

National Rank: 40

Prev Next

12. College of the Atlantic

Bar Harbor, ME

National Rank: 39

Prev Next

11. Connecticut College

New London, CT

National Rank: 38

Prev Next

10. Boston University

Boston, MA

National Rank: 36

Prev Next

9. Bates College

Lewiston, ME

National Rank: 32

Prev Next

8. Wesleyan University

Middletown, CT

National Rank: 29

Prev Next

7. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cambridge, MA

National Rank: 25

Prev Next

6. Middlebury College

Middlebury, VT

National Rank: 22

Prev Next

5. Harvard Universtiy

Cambridge, MA

National Rank: 21

Prev Next

4. Yale University

New Haven, CT

National Rank: 10

Prev Next

3. Tufts University

Medford, MA

National Rank: 9

Prev Next

7. University of Massachusetts - Amherst

Amherst, MA

National Rank: 7

Prev Next

1. Bowdoin College

Brunswick, ME

National Rank: 59

 
 

