University of Utah

The University of Utah--set in Salt Lake City offers proximity to the slopes that is hard to beat anywhere else in the country. At the base of the Wasatch Mountains, this campus of 20,000 students is one of the more liberal in Utah. That being said, it is a largely Mormon area and just 13% of students live on campus, so it is more of a commuter school. Business, Psychology and Dance programs are among the strongest here, but those are just a few of the more than 100 majors offered. Acceptance rates are very reasonable, as are costs for out-of-state students at around $35,000 per year.