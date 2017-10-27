COMING FRIDAY: Classic Rock Band Badfinger’s Joey Molland on LIVE

It was 45 years ago the classic rock band Badfinger produced and recorded their album “Straight Up” at the famous Abbey Road studios. Badfinger’s guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist, Joey Molland will talk to Lifestyle Editor Molly O’Brien about two upcoming New England shows where he’ll be playing “Straight Up” in its entirety.

Molland will talk about what it was like to be apart of the Beatle’s Apple record label, playing alongside John Lennon on his Imagine album, working with George Harrison, and how the band’s music still resonates with pop culture today.

We’ll hear from Nick Wishart who is training and prepare to represent Rhode Island in the World Marathon Challenge in January. The avid runner looks to compete in a race that consists of running in seven marathons on seven continents in seven days. We’ll find out what his training is like, what support he needs, and which organizations he’s raising money for.

Maria Gemma Corcelli, executive director of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, joins us in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to talk about education and support for people who are affected by breast cancer. Although Breast Cancer Awareness Month is winding down, we’ll talk about how the mission to provide resources to those impacted by a breast cancer diagnoses is year round.

Starting at 4 p.m. News Editor Kate Nagle talks news and politics. Patti Doyle will be in studio giving an update on the status of Twin River Casino in Tiverton.

