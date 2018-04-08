City of Pawtucket Announces 20th Annual Photo Contest
Sunday, April 08, 2018
All 12 winning photos. Will be used in Pawtucket’s 2019 Calendar.
Submissions will be accepted from May 1 to August 3, and should be dropped off at The Camera Werks, 766 Hope Street, Providence, Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
The Contest
The contest is open to residents and non-residents alike, but the photo must be taken in Pawtucket.
After a public call for photo contest themes was advertised in January, “Pawtucket: A Closer Look” by Linda Dugas of Pawtucket was selected.
Contest rules are as follows:
- All photo submissions should follow the contest theme.
- All photos must be taken in the City of Pawtucket within the past year.
- Only one entry per contestant submitted by the photographer.
- Photos may be in color or black and shot horizontally.
- Film or high quality digital prints will be accepted.
- All photos must be of good quality and suitable for reproduction.
- Submitted photos should be mounted on foamcore or mountboard, but not framed; overall size of the mounted photo should not be smaller than 8”x10” or larger than 12”x18”.
All photos will be displayed at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center during the City of Pawtucket’s Arts Festival in September.
The Mayor’s Choice Award will receive a $100 cash prize. First Place will receive a $75.00 cash prize.
Second Place will receive a $50.00 cash prize and other remaining winners will receive gift certificates.
