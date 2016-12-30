CCRI Awarded $300K Grant to Fund Interactive Learning Center

The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) received a $300,000 grant from the Champlin Foundations as part of an $893,000 project to build an interactive learning center for health sciences students at the college’s Flanagan Campus in Lincoln.

The New Technology

The grant will fund three classrooms with screens, projectors, 70-inch monitors, podiums and equipment, video conferencing gear and audio systems, including a system for hearing impaired students .

“Technology helps students practice decision-making safely, giving them real experience in what health care providers do every day: make decisions in a rapid period of time with expert knowledge and efficiency. We emphasize quality care, safe decision-making and good patient outcomes, and we will use this technology to support our students’ learning of those components,” said Dr. Rosemary Costigan, interim vice president for Academic Affairs.

The new technology will support the introduction of concept based curriculum in theory courses.

New podium systems will include camera technology for demonstrations of hands on activities. Cisco videoconferencing equipment will allow collaboration with faculty in the Simulation Lab or with a presenter, doctor or instructor anywhere in the world.

“Technology like this that allows us to simulate and interact in real time improves health care. Students can fine-tune their skills so they are really ready to enter into practice when they graduate,” said Costigan.

The college will contribute the remaining $593,000 to the project for new seating, electrical work, staging, carpet, a nonslip epoxy floor, painting, ADA access, and architectural and design work.

Related Slideshow: US News 2016 College Rankings

Prev Next 1. Brown University #14 in National Universities

#10 in Best Value Schools

#4 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

#5 (tie) in High School Counselor Rankings

#22 in Most Innovative Schools

#44 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs US News Says: "Brown University is a private institution that was founded in 1764. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 6,652, its setting is city, and the campus size is 146 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Brown University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, 14. Its tuition and fees are $51,367 (2016-17)." Prev Next 2. Providence College #1 in Regional Universities North

#183 (tie) in Business Programs US News Says: "Providence College is a private institution that was founded in 1917. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 4,201, its setting is city, and the campus size is 105 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Providence College's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 1. Its tuition and fees are $46,970 (2016-17)." Prev Next 3. Bryant University #9 (tie) in Regional Universities North

#5 in Best Colleges for Veterans

#183 (tie) in Business Programs US NEWS Says: "Bryant University is a private institution that was founded in 1863. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,459, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 435 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Bryant University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 9. Its tuition and fees are $40,962 (2016-17)" Prev Next 4. Salve Regina #32 (tie) in Regional Universities North US News Says: "Salve Regina University is a private institution that was founded in 1934. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 2,158, its setting is city, and the campus size is 78 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Salve Regina University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 32. Its tuition and fees are $37,820 (2016-17)." Prev Next 5, Roger Williams #35 (tie) in Regional Universities North

#19 (tie) in Best Colleges for Veterans

#69 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs

#283 (tie) in Business Programs US News Says: "Roger Williams University is a private institution that was founded in 1956. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 4,555, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 140 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Roger Williams University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 35. Its tuition and fees are $32,100 (2016-17)." Prev Next 6. Johnson & Wales #67 (tie) in Regional Universities North US News Says: "Johnson & Wales University is a private institution that was founded in 1914. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 8,768, its setting is urban, and the campus size is 126 acres. It utilizes a quarter-based academic calendar. Johnson & Wales University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 67. Its tuition and fees are $30,746 (2016-17)." Prev Next 7. Rhode Island College #137 (tie) in Regional Universities North

#47 (tie) in Top Public Schools US News Says: "Rhode Island College is a public institution that was founded in 1854. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 7,446, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 180 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Rhode Island College's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 137. Its in-state tuition and fees are $8,206 (2016-17); out-of-state tuition and fees are $19,867 (2016-17)." Prev Next 8. University of Rhode Island #159 (tie) in National Universities

#141 (tie) in High School Counselor Rankings

#83 (tie) in Top Public Schools

#150 (tie) in Business Programs

#116 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs US News Says: "University of Rhode Island is a public institution that was founded in 1892. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 13,641, its setting is rural, and the campus size is 1,245 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. University of Rhode Island's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, 159. Its in-state tuition and fees are $12,862 (2015-16); out-of-state tuition and fees are $28,852 (2015-16)." Prev

1.

1.

2.

2.

3.

3.

4.

4.

5,

5,

6.

6.

7.

7.

8. Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.