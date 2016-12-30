CCRI Awarded $300K Grant to Fund Interactive Learning Center
Friday, December 30, 2016
The New Technology
The grant will fund three classrooms with screens, projectors, 70-inch monitors, podiums and equipment, video conferencing gear and audio systems, including a system for hearing impaired students .
“Technology helps students practice decision-making safely, giving them real experience in what health care providers do every day: make decisions in a rapid period of time with expert knowledge and efficiency. We emphasize quality care, safe decision-making and good patient outcomes, and we will use this technology to support our students’ learning of those components,” said Dr. Rosemary Costigan, interim vice president for Academic Affairs.
The new technology will support the introduction of concept based curriculum in theory courses.
New podium systems will include camera technology for demonstrations of hands on activities. Cisco videoconferencing equipment will allow collaboration with faculty in the Simulation Lab or with a presenter, doctor or instructor anywhere in the world.
“Technology like this that allows us to simulate and interact in real time improves health care. Students can fine-tune their skills so they are really ready to enter into practice when they graduate,” said Costigan.
The college will contribute the remaining $593,000 to the project for new seating, electrical work, staging, carpet, a nonslip epoxy floor, painting, ADA access, and architectural and design work.
