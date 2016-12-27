Candlelight Tours Set to Begin at Lincoln’s Hearthside House

Lincoln’s Hearthside House Museum is continuing the celebration Christmas by kicking off their candlelight tours.

“With the holiday rush over, this is a perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy a traditional Christmas setting in this 200-year old home, while learning about the history of the families who called it home,” said Kathy Hartley, president of the Friends of Hearthside.

The tours are scheduled for Wednesday, December 28 and Friday, December 30.

The Tours

Throughout three floors of the house are Christmas trees, decorated mantels, poinsettia plants, and garlands adorning the staircases and doorways.

The candlelight tours are given by costumed interpreters and last an hour.

Tours start every half hour beginning at 4:00 p.m., with the last one at 6:00 p.m.

General admission $10; and admission is $5 for ages 10-17.

