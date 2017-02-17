Brown President Paxson Hosts Family Service of RI 125th Anniversary Celebration

Brown President Christina Paxson hosted the Family Service of Rhode Island’s (FSRI) ‘year of celebration’ to mark the agency’s 125th anniversary.

At the reception, Margaret Holland McDuff also announced that FSRI plans to honor President Paxson and Brown University by presenting them with the agency's annual Brighter Futures Award later in the year.

FSRI and Brown University have a long and shared history. The non-profit was founded in 1892 and was originally named The Providence Society for Organizing Charity. Its first President was also the eighth President of Brown University, Elisha Benjamin Andrews.

"Geographically, we are neighbors. Historically, we have been linked by common goals. And ethically, we are partners in a shared role of serving our community. Indeed, generations of Brown students, faculty and staff have joined together with FSRI in serving the neediest among us. Institutions like Brown and FSRI are at their best when they partner and bring people, ideas and knowledge together to innovate and solve problems. We look forward to the next 125 years of partnership,” said President Paxson.

The reception was held at The President’s House on Power Street in Providence and was attended by about 60 people.

"We will gather together many times this year as we highlight the work we do. We will convene educational forums on trauma and best practices for serving victims of crimes, we'll share groundbreaking new HIV/AIDS research, and you can look for small but important signs of our 125 Acts of Kindness Campaign in every city and town in the state. But tonight, it's fitting that we gather here, on the Brown University campus, because this is where FSRI started," said John Simmons, President of the FSRI Board of Directors.

Related Slideshow: The Brown Alumni Who Run This Country

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.