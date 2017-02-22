Brown Leads the U.S. In Number of Fulbright Scholars

Brown University has produced the most Fulbright scholarship winners in the country.

During the 2016-17 year, 30 Brown students and recent graduates received the scholarship from the U.S. State Department.

“The Fulbright presents a life-changing opportunity that affords students a nuanced understanding of cultural difference that will inform their work in the world as professionals and citizens. We put a great deal of energy into encouraging our students to consider the Fulbright after graduation and work hard to support our students and alumni in the application process. I was thrilled to hear that Brown is the top-producing Fulbright school,” said Linda Dunleavy, associate dean of the college for fellowships.

Of the 30 students, 24 of them were from Brown’s class of 2016, five of them were from the class of 2015 and one is a current Ph.D. student.

Over the last 12 years, Brown has ranked in the top 10 in Fulbright’s top producing schools and is among the top schools in the Ivy League in securing Fulbright student scholarships.

The Fulbright program

Since it began in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 370,000 participants with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

